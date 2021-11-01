Lashlee took unique approach with Van Dyke after UNC, helping QB take off
After the North Carolina game, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee did something he’s never done before in his coaching career.While he usually breaks down film with all the QBS in a Sunday meeting...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news