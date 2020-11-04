Lashlee wants to see run game bust out, wide receiver play stay strong
Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s group comes off a bye week averaging a healthy 32.8 points and 413.7 yards per game.But the last three have seen offensive issues, from third ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news