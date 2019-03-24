Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 17:46:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Late-day OL offer on Sunday nets Canes a commitment

Ya0ecrkyzkdsb8gsymsk
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard High School OL Antonio Smith isn't quite sure how many scholarship offers he has.If you ask him, he has only one: Miami.But, in reality, per his high school coach Edwin Farmer...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}