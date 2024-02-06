The Late Signing Period kicks off Wednesday, and while there are very few questions left to be answered surrounding the 2024 class, we managed to find a few to ask our national recruiting analysts.

Adam Friedman: I've long been a proponent of moving the Early Signing Period to the beginning of August. For the most part, players take their official visits during June and verbally commit before August starts. The NCAA can keep the transfer windows where they are and keep the Late Signing Period on the first Wednesday in February. Of course, players should be given an "out" of their Letter of Intent if the head coach of the school they signed with leaves or is fired.

If you think about the NFL calendar, much of it is organized around major events like opening weekend, Thanksgiving, Christmas, the Super Bowl, the combine, the draft and the start of the free agency signing period. As college football moves to a more professional model, it would be wise for the NCAA to stake out dates for major events. Before the advent of the Early Signing Period, National Signing Day was a massive event on the first Wednesday of February. While it's no longer feasible to expect players to wait that long to sign, the NCAA can still recapture the major event feeling that used to accompany the biggest date on the recruiting calendar.

John Garcia Jr.: I think the recruiting calendar is the easiest piece of the puzzle to make moves within. College coaches almost unanimously agree that December, with the portal open, carousel in full swing and bowl season in place, is just too much to have the Early Signing Period thrown in the middle of it. The majority of the coaches I connect with would lean toward a preseason signing window, likely in July or early August, where prospects secure in their selection can officially come off the board. Early enroll prospects would just enroll in January like they did when there was just one signing day window, and it would be well-known ahead of time. Then the traditional first Wednesday in February window can not only have more bang for its buck, but more tangible action for the prospects who aren't kicking off college in January. Of course, any movement will continue to result in prospects asking out of their National Letter of Intent, but that type of move is already on the rise anyway.

Adam Gorney: There is still something wildly fun and energizing about having the Early Signing Period, the transfer portal window and the coaching carousel going on all at the same time in December although it's really not feasible, smart or what we should be doing five days before Christmas. I just don't think coaches are going to put up with it for another recruiting cycle so they'll demand change. For our purposes, a signing day in August and the signing day in February – hard dates – would be best. But what's best for the prospects is a floating signing period where kids can sign whenever they want. That becomes very difficult getting out of NLIs when coaches leave and everything changes with the portal. I'd imagine not many kids would sign early and would wait to see how everything plays out in the portal before making final decisions.

The December window is awful because so much is happening all at once that it's impossible to make level-headed decisions. That's why an August window and a February window would be best.

Greg Smith: One of the big issues with trying to fix the recruiting calendar is that there are no clean and easy solutions. The only thing we all agree on is that the calendar is very compressed for everyone as it is right now. For me, there is a way to break up the workload and stress plus put juice back into the Late Signing Period.

I’d move the December Signing Period to August. Not only that, but if you sign in August you can’t get out of your NLI unless the head coach leaves the school you signed with. That way the prospects are protected some but it’ll also take a chunk of players off the board. Not everyone would commit that early so we’d inject more fun into the February Signing Period.