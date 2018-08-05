CaneSport.com

WR Lawrence Cager said after Sunday’s drills ended that he’s aware of the intense competition at his spot with so many talented widouts.

“We don’t really focus on that,” Cager said. “If someone makes a play we’re more happy for somebody else making a play than yourself. It’s a brotherhood. That’s what coach (Ron) Dugans wants in us, and that’s what we’ve got.”

* Cager says coach Mark Richt’s stressed to the team that “compete” is what everyone should focus on and that “today was a great practice.”

* Cager says the team isn’t worrying about any preseason polls.

“We’re looking at how to build off the last three games,” he said.