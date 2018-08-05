CaneSport.com

Lawrence Cager: "It's a brotherhood"
WR Lawrence Cager said after Sunday’s drills ended that he’s aware of the intense competition at his spot with so many talented widouts.
“We don’t really focus on that,” Cager said. “If someone makes a play we’re more happy for somebody else making a play than yourself. It’s a brotherhood. That’s what coach (Ron) Dugans wants in us, and that’s what we’ve got.”
* Cager says coach Mark Richt’s stressed to the team that “compete” is what everyone should focus on and that “today was a great practice.”
* Cager says the team isn’t worrying about any preseason polls.
“We’re looking at how to build off the last three games,” he said.
* With Richt basically naming Malik Rosier the starting QB, Cager said, “It’s good. It’s good confidence-wise for Malik going into the first game. We’re going to ride with him and build on the relationship with the receivers and him.”
Cager’s take on how Rosier has looked this summer and so far this fall? Cager says he’s seen “more leadership, more consistency and that’s all you can ask from a quarterback.”
“He wants to prove he is a good quarterback, is worthy of the starting quarterback job and was given it for a reason,” Cager said.
How do the backup QB’s look?
“Good - they are all looking good,” Cager said.