LB attends UM scrimmage, decommits from UF, now weighs in on what's next
Miami Northwestern High School Class of 2021 LB Terrence Lewis Jr. was a Florida commitment … until yesterday.After watching on at UM’s scrimmage he decommitted from UF.“The scrimmage was great, wa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news