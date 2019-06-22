LB commits after Sat. tour of campus: "It felt like home"
Class of 2021 LB Cortez McKenzie says when he arrived for Paradise Camp today with buddy Tre’Von Riggins, he had no idea he’d wind up a Hurricane commitment just like Mathis.“I had no idea,” McKenz...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news