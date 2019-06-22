News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-22 16:58:52 -0500') }} football Edit

LB commits after Sat. tour of campus: "It felt like home"

Cu4s4hufxqnshk2i0hnf
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Class of 2021 LB Cortez McKenzie says when he arrived for Paradise Camp today with buddy Tre’Von Riggins, he had no idea he’d wind up a Hurricane commitment just like Mathis.“I had no idea,” McKenz...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}