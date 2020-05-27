News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 06:53:12 -0500') }} football Edit

LB has Canes in front, targeting June or July commitment

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School standout Deshawn Troutman says the Hurricanes factor in right at the top of his list.“How I’m feeling about Miami right now - as of right now my feeling is I do...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}