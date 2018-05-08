CaneSport.com

Monday night before he went to sleep, Huff decided to take the bond to a whole new level, committing to the Hurricanes.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas LB Avery Huff , a transfer from McArthur High High, reacquainted himself with the Miami Hurricanes program on an unofficial visit late in spring practice.

Huff told CaneSport then that he would wait until his birthday July 21 to choose what school he would attend. South Carolina, Alabama, Syracuse, Kentucky, Florida, LSU and Auburn were among those under consideration.

But Monday night he was all about The U.

"Proud to announce that I have committed to the Miami Hurricanes," he said.

And then he went to sleep.

We will have more on this story shortly.