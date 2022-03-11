LB picks up Cane offer from Strong: UM "one of my dream schools"
2023 LB Jalen Smith got a text message from coach Charlie Strong on Tuesday.“Are you free to talk?” Strong asked the Grayson (Ga.) standout.Smith immediately called the coach.And landed his 28th sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news