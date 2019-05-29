LB setting up UM official visit for August
Houston (Tex.) North Shore High School LB Corey Flagg Jr. is in the midst of finalizing plans to visit Miami officially the weekend after the opener vs. UF.“I’m talking with coach (Manny) Diaz and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news