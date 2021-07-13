LB who took late June UM official visit was down to 2, now widening field
Omaha (Neb.) Burke High School LB/STR Devon Jackson took his Miami official visit the final weekend of June.At that time he was expecting to announce a decision this month between UM and Arizona St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news