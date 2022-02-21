LeBlanc has Canes in top group, planning UM March visit
Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School DE Derrick LeBlanc was one of the top prospects on hand at yesterday’s Under Armour Camp, and he says the Miami Hurricanes are very much in his picture.“I’d say...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news