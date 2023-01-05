Legacy Transfer DL Anthony Lucas an Intriguing Interior Pass Rush Option
Miami loaded up along the defensive line in the 2023 cycle, signing four four-star prospects, two of which are likely to end up among the top 100 players in the country.
The defensive strategy of a heavy defensive line rotation calls for elite depth, meaning Miami will still have to bring in more talent to achieve its goals along the defensive front.
Texas A&M freshman defensive end Anthony Lucas may be one of the solutions to that depth issue that Head Coach Mario Cristobal is trying to attack along the trenches. Lucas was the 57th-best player and a top-10 defensive end prospect in the last cycle.
His freshman year was not All-American caliber for the Aggies. He played in seven games and had 10 total tackles and a tackle for loss, but his best game was against Alabama, where he had four tackles and his lone tackle for loss on the year.
The stats are not what makes him a potential fit at Miami, though. A connection to Miami and Cristobal, both from family ties and his high school recruiting process, is what makes things mesh between him and the Canes.
Interestingly, his father, Jacque, is a Miami alum and Lucas has a strong family base in the Fort Lauderdale area, a factor that led to him visiting Coral Gables multiple times from Arizona back in 2021. Lucas also was raised in Broward County until he was 11 years old, so a chance to play at Miami could be a homecoming of sorts for him.
He said all the right things about Miami early on in his high school process:
“I wanted to visit Miami officially because I grew up watching Miami," Lucas said. “It has always been one of my all-time favorites. My dad is an alumnus from there. Miami, it’s a great program.”
Cristobal and defensive line coach Joe Salavea were also able to get him on a visit. If the two can rekindle the interest that got him on both campuses and had both Miami and Oregon among his final options, a match could be made and a solution at defensive tackle may be found.
Still, this could be an uphill battle for Miami. Lucas is still a West Coast native who spoke extensively about wanting to be part of a winning culture and environment before he chose A&M. Schools like UCLA and Notre Dame are potential fits, as they were both in his final top five. Alabama and LSU were the other two schools to be named in that group.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk and Inside Canes Hoops
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook