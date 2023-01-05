Miami loaded up along the defensive line in the 2023 cycle, signing four four-star prospects, two of which are likely to end up among the top 100 players in the country.

The defensive strategy of a heavy defensive line rotation calls for elite depth, meaning Miami will still have to bring in more talent to achieve its goals along the defensive front.

Texas A&M freshman defensive end Anthony Lucas may be one of the solutions to that depth issue that Head Coach Mario Cristobal is trying to attack along the trenches. Lucas was the 57th-best player and a top-10 defensive end prospect in the last cycle.

His freshman year was not All-American caliber for the Aggies. He played in seven games and had 10 total tackles and a tackle for loss, but his best game was against Alabama, where he had four tackles and his lone tackle for loss on the year.

The stats are not what makes him a potential fit at Miami, though. A connection to Miami and Cristobal, both from family ties and his high school recruiting process, is what makes things mesh between him and the Canes.