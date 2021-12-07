Legendary Cane coach Jimmy Johnson excited about Cristobal hire
Legendary Miami Hurricanes coach Jimmy Johnson perhaps is one of the few that knows, inside and out, just what UM has landed in new head coach Mario Cristobal.Johnson recruited Cristobal to Miami a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news