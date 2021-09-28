Leonard Taylor Blog: I understand why I'm not playing and am happy at UM

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

Today Leonard Taylor reflects on his first playing time as a Cane on Saturday - he played 30 snaps and graded out at 74.4 per Pro Football Focus. That included a tackle for a loss of two. He also tackles some other interesting issues like why he didn't play in the first three games and also the false rumors that he is thinking of transferring to Florida.



Everyone wanted to know why I was not playing the first few games. It's because I'm still learning. It is only like 50 percent of the plays that I’m really very comfortable with right now. I just need to learn what to do, learn my assignments on the field to be able to play more. It’s not high school where I can just go out there and do what I want. It’s that you have to actually know to go this way, go that way, what moves to use, how to hit the guard. There's a whole bunch of stuff you need to know that didn't matter in high school. For me it's about going to watch film constantly, learning from the older guys at practice who are teaching me how to do it, basically staying in the playbook. It’s helped me a lot. I’ve grasped the plays a lot more, how to use my fundamentals more. I do know the plays, but you can never know them enough. I try to stay in the film room with coach Simpson as much as I can. He is a good mentor over me, makes sure I’m on my stuff, learning the plays. He’ll get on me a couple of times, but I know enough to have some snaps, just am not ready for everything yet. It was difficult for me not playing at first, but I had to realize it’s older guys in front of me, they know more than I do. So I’m just sitting there, being patient, waiting my turn. I don’t like that, but I have to do that. It takes time for me not to be so intense because everybody’s like looking at me because I’m a high recruit. If coach doesn’t play me, I’m not the type that will go up to him and ask why I’m not playing. I’ll wait my turn like they tell me. I’ll be patient, will just work harder in practice so I do stand out and so they do play me, so they don’t have a reason to tell me why I’m not playing. The older guys are helping me, telling me I need to get on my stuff. Big Ford, he’ll help me with the plays. Nesta helps me with the plays. When I’m on the line and I forget a play, my D ends look out for me sometimes. So they all basically try to look out for me so I’m not going out there doing whatever. There are times I’m having blank moments where I don’t remember the play. If they don’t communicate with me, I’ll look at my D tackle on the next side of me. He’ll do something and I’ll go based off his movement, will remember the play after that. I forget, then once the ball is hiked I know what to do after that, it’ll just happen. When I forget, in my head it’s `This is going to be on film and coach will tell me something.’

I LAUGHED AT THE RUMORS I WAS CONSIDERING TRANSFERRING TO FLORIDA

I try not to pay attention to it. That rumor, I don’t know how that rumor happened. I had to make that statement on Twitter, I’m a Cane, I’m here. I’m chilling here, like it here. I have to wait my turn for a little bit. I’m fine with that, because it got me where I am today. I got a few snaps Saturday, know my plays a lot more. Usually people post the rumors, make their little tweets. Then my teammates come across it, put it in a chat, then we talk about it. There was the rumor that the Florida coaches were texting our parents, they put that in the chat. I just laughed at it - `That’s dumb.’ That’s not true. I posted `Go Canes, I’m a Cane.’ That’s it. Our coaches don’t pay attention to the social media, tell us to stay off of it. But I’m going to do what I do. I try not to look at it a lot, Twitter, try not to feed into it. I read the comments a lot, but don’t try to go back and forth with the fans about it because at the end of the day you’re still watching me play.

I understand why I wasn’t playing. Coach did throw a lot of plays at me, I did have to sit there and look at them and listen how to adjust to the alignment and play my position. So it was understandable why I didn’t play (the first three games). Why put me out there if I don’t know what I’m doing? If everybody else is doing their job, I have to do my job.

THE BUTTERFLY TWEETS

I sent out a Tweet last week `This one fuh u ma’ with a butterfly - what the butterfly means is peace, happiness and joy. That’s why I use it so much. All I want to do is spread peace and love to everyone. I’m a big, soft guy off the field, have my moments. The butterfly is a symbol, my symbol. I’m looking for peace, joy, all that.



MY FIRST PLAYING TIME ON SATURDAY

Coaches didn't tell me before Saturday's game that I would play, but I assumed i would. I figured we’d win pretty easy,. Coaches threw me out there for the first time. On the sideline, Coach Simpson came to me. I was sitting down. He said `I’ll tee you up.’ I put on a helmet and went out there. My teammates told me just go out there and give it my all, not to be scared to mess up. Just go make a play and you’ll get your stripes. I was nervous to be in front of a whole bunch of people. But once I went off my first snap, I got used to it. It felt like high school again. I feel I did all right. I still had a couple of missed assignments that I have to fix. But I feel I did fine. Two tackles for losses, so I feel pretty good about it. I had two bust plays because of the tempo of the game, thinking so hard, I forgot what to do. But I fixed it, saw the film, saw what I can do better on film, how coming off the ball I can use my hands more, stuff like that. My mom, grandma and two little brothers were out there watching. They were pretty excited to watch me play for the first time at Miami. I saw them right after the game, they were in a little section after I walked out of the locker room. My mom was very happy I got in, got to make some plays. My grandma was too, little brothers too. Everybody was happy. After the game during film, coach gave me some pointers on my game style, how I did. I just need to learn how to adjust to the linemen, how to focus on my work basically. He hasn’t said if I’ll play Thursday, but I’m sure I will.

FLASHBACK TIME

In fall practice I woke the field up, did some things. I did enough. Then the Bama game, I traveled with the team but I didn’t think I was going to get in. I’m new to the program, didn’t know my plays, what to do. Coach didn’t want to throw me out there, I mess up and a big play happens. So that was understandable.

MY SCHEDULE

My longest day is Tuesday. On Tuesday it’s either be in the weight room group early or after practice. And we’re in full pads outside, everything is high tempo moving fast. It’s a lot of hitting. Then after that I have study hall for two hours, then I have a tutor till 10 minutes before my first class. Then my first class, second class and third class. My hardest class is COS (Exploring Human Communication). I’ll go back in the dorm around 8, go to bed around 12 depending how I’m feeling. I room with James Williams, Chase Smith and Jabari Ishmael - James and Chase got in the game Saturday also. After the game, we were hyped, had a good time in the room. It was exciting to see us on the field making big plays. When James caught the interception, I was the first one to run down the field and jump up with him. It felt good to see us on the same team, because we played against each other a lot in high school. Me being on the same team with him is a different feeling, exciting.

WHAT I SEE AHEAD FOR THE TEAM