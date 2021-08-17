Leonard Taylor Blog Chapter 2: The fall camp grind and scrimmage experience

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

DT Leonard Taylor chronicled his journey to UM in blog No. 1. Today he details his journey through the first week of his first fall camp and how he was able to handle his first scrimmage as a college football player.

FROM THE BEGINNING

The first day of fall camp? It was hot. I was much more tired - it’s not high school anymore. Everything is a fast tempo, all the drills and everything moves much faster. It was really hot out there. Once you fight through it, it’s like whatever, on to the next.



PRACTICE MOMENTS

I feel like I haven’t been pancaked before, but me trying to do a move and I open up my chest, I’ll get pushed to the floor. But nothing too serious. I’m aggressive with them, stand my ground. I got pancaked in high school probably twice because I was tired, slipped and he laid on top of me. My first day of practice here I wasn’t pancaked. But I’ve been on my back probably twice, just trying to do a move and he pushed me in the chest or I’m going against them and they’ll come push me from the side and I’ll fall. That first week, it was tough. I’m not used to going back to back to back, constantly. I’m used to it (now) -- getting up early, push through and just don’t be tired, eat as much as you can so you are high energy, just stay focused.

THE SCHEDULE

We wake up around 7, then we’ll be in the facility till 12, get a break. We’re working. We have our days where it’s offensive day, then defensive day (for) the weight room, then meetings are around an hour, after that it's walkthroughs, then a two hour break. Then we come back for more meetings, come back to the field, flex and then practice. Probably 9 or 10 p.m., depending if I get treatment or not, I’m home.

THE FOOD

They feed us good, we have a meal every couple of hours. We have snacks in the meeting rooms, water. When we eat, we go at separate times by class and we’ll all eat in the players’ lounge and we chill. For breakfast I’ve been eating French toast, sausages, a lot of pineapple and yogurt. And I’ll have a couple of waters, some Hi-C. Lunch I get a big bowl of pasta, some salad, bread and a couple of Gatorades. Dinner it’s pasta, salad and if they have chicken and rice I’ll go for that as well. I also eat fruit and drink a lot of water.

THE BIG EATER

Big Ford (Jon Ford) is a big guy. I see him munch a lot. It’s a big plate. When he gets a plate I know it’s big.

SUNDAY NIGHT’S SCRIMMAGE

I wasn’t nervous for the first scrimmage. I was excited. I get to play with the big guys. I got a lot of snaps in, a lot of plays, I made a couple, got to celebrate with the team a lot. I made a tackle, just got up and went crazy for a little bit, celebrated with the guys for a second. That was my first tackle - I think I had a cross face where I crossed the center and then the running back got the ball and it went on from there. I tackled him, got up and screamed - it was a tackle for loss. I’m not even sure if the offense or defense won. I was just playing. I feel we did good on both sides of the ball. We caught a couple of interceptions, it was pretty exciting. We had a couple of sacks, not too much, but we were doing alright. Sometimes they get big runs, sometimes they don’t. We all played our parts to stop the ball when it came to it. The quarterbacks - I’m trying to get him but he’s quick. One time I was on the guard, tried to swim to get toward him but he scrambled out. I got close to Jake Garcia once, he scrambled out of the pocket. I could have if I wanted to get him, would have had a sack.

FIRST TEAM SCRIMMAGE REPS

I was in and out, coach switched me out a lot. I got some playing time with the ones, twos, and threes. He switched me in and out. I’m playing both sides (on the line). I feel I just have to study the playbook a little bit more. I feel if I keep going, I’ll get in the rotation. I feel if I compete like coach says I can, then I'll get up there. In practice before the scrimmage, I wasn’t first team. But it’s not a surprise (getting first team reps in the scrimmage), just to go for it. Coach put me in there and I just played. A couple of times I was with them, was with second and third team (too). It was me, J Mill (Jordan Miller), Zach (McCloud) and Jahfari (Harvey) when I was with the ones.



THIRD DOWN IMPACT AS A PASS RUSHER?

I feel I can help the team this year on third downs. It will depend. Coach told me keep working and learn the plays and I’ll be alright.



THE D’S PROGRESS

The defense, we look good. We just have a couple of mistakes we have to fix, but they’re fixable. Coach knows what he’s doing back there. So I have a lot of faith in us. The whole D line all talk to me, tell me what to do, how to watch the play. They’re like older brothers to me, taking me under their wing.

DON’T TOUCH D’ERIQ

Rule No. 1 in practice is never touch D'Eriq, don't even tag him. We can’t touch him, can’t mess with him. We understand, that’s our QB. We just can’t touch him. You do that, it’s going to be a problem.

HOLDING EACH OTHER RESPONSIBLE

That’s how coach takes it - if you mess up we all mess up. My freshman class, we all have a group chat so we stay on each other about certain things. We make sure we’re all on time, we all wake each other up in the morning. We don’t have problems being on time because we know what’s up - we all came here to do one thing, play football. You have to be responsible, do what you have to do.

MY FRESHMEN IMPACT PLAYERS (BESIDES MYSELF)