Leonard Taylor Blog: The untold story of my path to UM and more

In his debut blog with CaneSport.com, University of Miami freshman DT Leonard Taylor reflects on the journey that turned him into one of the nation’s most highly sought recruits and his current home at UM:

THE BEGINNING

I have four brothers, no sisters, grew up with my mom down south in the Cutler Bay Area and went to Leewood Elementary and then Redwood Middle in The Redlands. I started playing football when I was around six. My youngest brother now, he's 13, plays football, but they didn't play too much when I was growing up. It was kind of my idea and my mom's, because I wanted to try something new instead of basketball. So I went out and played football. My mom was like `Put on a helmet, shoulder pads, see if you like it.' I was so much bigger than them, everyone was like `Play with the bigger kids,' and I did. I was always the youngest on my football team, regular Pop Warner teams. I went in the park, signed up and they gave me the gear. The first time I put football gear on, it was time to do hitting drills. I got hit, knocked off my feet and I wanted to quit. So I took all the gear off and then I cried for a little bit. Then my mom came and told me to go put everything back on and go hit the kid again. And that's how my story began. I stuck with football ever since.

I came back and hit him the same way he hit me, and I stuck with it after that. It went from hitting him to liking football real fast. If I can hit people for free without getting in trouble, why not? Now 12 years later, I am a freshman at UM. If my mom hadn't told me go hit him again, I'd probably be dribbling a basketball somewhere on the street, doing something crazy probably. My mom always made sure I kept my head on straight, didn't get in trouble. I started out playing linebacker,.I tried hard to be a linebacker. Then they moved me to defensive tackle, and I stuck with that even though they put me at running back the one year I played FedEx. I was 12, I scored a couple touchdowns, broke runs for a lot of yards, didn't score too much. I guess I was meant to be a defensive tackle.

MY RECRUITMENT

I went to South Dade High my freshman year of high school, then transferred to Southridge. Then I went to Palmetto for my last year of high school. My freshman year at South Dade, a Tennessee coach came looking at me because I was pretty big as a freshman. He talked to me, then gave me my first offer. More offers really started coming in my 10th grade year because I was doing well. Everyone started offering me in my 11th and 12th grade year. It was Tennessee coach Brian Niedermeyer who gave me that first offer. I was playing high school basketball. Coach Niedermeyer brought me into the coach's office, brought me to reality. There was no college coming to Miami for some big guy like me to play basketball. It was `You’re built like a football player and that’s where your money is at.' So I stuck with that.

I was a power forward in basketball, and wasn't being recruited for that. Tennessee gave me the football offer in the spring before my freshman season, and I didn't start doing much till my 10th grade year at Southridge when I started doing more on the field. My second offer was UM my 10th grade year, the first time when coach Jess Simpson was here. He was recruiting me, but before we could get real close, he left for the league, Then he ended up coming back. He got hired a couple of weeks after I signed. Coach Simpson has taught some pretty good D linemen, and I want to learn from that, benefit from his NFL experience. In recruiting, I looked at the stars I got, as if you can get them taken away just as fast as you got them. I had the attitude that I still had to work for what I had, just keep my head on straight and everything will fall into place.

THE WALL

I have all my offers on the wall in my room, everywhere. And I still have a couple of stacks in my closet of offers and letters. The Miami offer is on the right side of my wall so as soon as you walk into my room you see it. My 11th grade year, that's when they started spamming all the papers. I stacked them up, ended up pinning them on the wall. I saw one of my teammates do it, was like `If he can do it with his, I can do it with mine.' I did it just like him.

THE DECISION

At first it was `No,' I wasn't messing with Miami.' And when coach Manny Diaz got here it flipped the switch, they started winning more games. Me and him built a good connection with each other and all the coaches showed me love, so I kind of fell in love back. If it wasn't Miami, it would probably have been Florida. It was a talk with my mom to see how she felt about the situation. I didn’t really want to leave, so I just stayed. Why not play for the crib? My mom wanted to come to the games and I need her to come to the games when I’m playing. Miami coaches, they were excited when I committed. After that other schools would call like crazy, but I wouldn't pay attention. I stopped answering the calls after I committed.

THE NOW

I had to take a class in the summer of 2020 to enroll early, never got the chance to do it. So I stayed my whole high school year, just worked out to prepare myself for college. They gave me workouts that were intense. I just counted the days til I could get to Miami. I got here in May. I'm 6-5, 309 now, played at 275 last year. I drank a lot of protein and gained muscle weight. Once I got to UM, I learned quickly that Coach David Feeley will work you. After a heavy lift, going on a run right after was tough. But now it's straight. Coach Feeley is cool, just real strict, wants you to do good in life. That's how I take it. College isn't high school. Now I'm on my own, have my own responsibilities, have to do what I have to do to succeed. It’s hard, but just a matter of being on time, doing what I have to do. I’m just as big as the other linemen, on the team move as fast as most of the linemen on the field. I’m pretty strong. I've gotten a lot faster, jump a little higher, my shuttle is pretty fast.



I feel like if I go out there and I just play my game, do what I do it’ll come easy. The plays will happen. It isn't anything to be too worried about. I can do what they do. The biggest thing for me is the plays, learning them, knowing as soon as I touch the field. I know most of my assignments. I am not thinking too hard about where I have to go and how I have to play the run. We go through film all the time. It's not hard, you just have to grasp it,. But I know that on the field, it's a different story. Nobody can tell you what to do. Coach Simpson likes to call us out a lot in meetings, make sure we know what we're doing. I know a lot of stuff. If he calls it, I'll know what to do. But some stuff, I'm still pretty iffy about. I have to keep learning and working.

THE FUTURE