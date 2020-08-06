Leonard Taylor commits to Miami Hurricanes: "That's my dream school"
The Hurricanes were the seventh offer for Miami Palmetto High School DL Leonard Taylor, all the way back in 2018. He currently lists over 30 offers from top programs around the nation.The Canes nev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news