Leonard Taylor now says "it'll work out" for him to enroll early
As of just a couple of weeks ago, one of Miami’s highest regarded signees in this recruiting class, Leonard Taylor, didn’t expect to enroll at Miami this spring.Now?“My understanding is it’ll work ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news