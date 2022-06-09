Lew wants to form bonds on Miami Hurricanes official visit this weekend
Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School OL Connor Lew is part of a big official visit weekend for the Miami Hurricanes (weekend visit list here).He was reoffered quickly by the new staff, landing a UM ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news