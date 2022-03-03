Lichtenstein eyes earning starting job this spring, expects to play DE & DT

USC DL transfer Jacob Lichtenstein spent the last few weeks hard at work in the Miami Hurricanes Fourth Quarter program.

Now spring practice is around the corner, kicking off March 7.

Lichtenstein expects to be used at both end and tackle as a versatile option on a line that needs some quality depth.

“I think the plan right now is to play a little of both and see how it goes,” Lichtenstein said at a LifeWallet NIL event.

The last USC transfer that chose the Miami Hurricanes out of the NCAA transfer portal worked out pretty well - that was Bubba Bolden.

His past?

He redshirted as a Trojans freshman in 2017, then played in 11 games in 2018 and started against Oregon State and Cal. He finished with 15 tackles and two tackles for losses. He hurt his shoulder at UCLA and missed the Notre Dame game. He had 3 tackles against UNLV, a tackle at Texas, 2 tackles (1 for a loss) against Arizona State, 6 tackles (1 for a loss) and a deflection against California and 3 tackles at UCLA. He had post-season knee cartilage surgery which forced him to miss 2019 and then had hernia surgery after the season and was granted a sixth year of eligibility as a result. In 2020 he opted out of the first four games, then was on the bench the final two and didn't play.

This past season he played primarily DT in 12 games and had 28 tackles, six TFL and four sacks.

Lichtenstein never got a Cane offer out of high school, but he did get recruited by ‘Bama in 2016 … and was recruited by Mario Cristobal to the program at that time.

Now he’s working under Cristobal, new DL coach Joe Salave’a and coordinator Kevin Steele.

“(Salave’a) is a hard-nosed guy, he’s always about the work,” Lichtenstein said. “It’s never going to be about anything else. He’s always telling us `Keep the main thing the main thing, just get down to work and everything else will take care of itself.”

Lichtenstein’s thoughts on Cristobal?

“Coach Cristobal is just teaching us the Cane way,” Lichtenstein said. “He is telling us to work hard, represent the U on our chest. This is a brand that means something, and I think everyone on the team understands how much it means to us, to the former alumni and everyone who laid down the path before us.

“We’re loving it, man. We’re loving it.”

As for his goal this spring, Lichtenstein says "I would love to become a starter, you know? Whoever coaches believe is the best man for the spot, that's what is going to happen. Regardless I want to contribute in any way that I can and just benefit this team. I've been a part of a team with some cancers and they drive the team down negatively with bad attitudes. That's not going to be me. I'm going to contribute positively to this team."