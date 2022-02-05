Lichtenstein: I'm ready to work, want to be positive light for Cane program

USC DL transfer Jacob Lichtenstein chose the Canes out of the portal in part because it's home (he's from Weston), in part because of the need for linemen at the program and in part because he simply saw UM as the place he can become the best version of himself.

Now he's enrolled in classes and is set to participate in spring ball.

"The transition transferring from USC has been great," Lichtenstein told CaneSport at a marketing event for LifeWallet. "I'm from down here, South Florida, having my family and support system has made the transition very easy. Coach (Mario) Cristobal, (Joe) Salave'a, all my new teammates have embraced me, made me feel welcome.”

He adds that "The thing I'm going to miss from California - there's a big Polynesian population there.”

The last USC transfer that chose the Miami Hurricanes out of the NCAA transfer portal worked out pretty well - that was Bubba Bolden.

Lichtenstein committed to the Hurricanes Dec. 17. And he still has a lot to prove.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2017, then played in 11 games in 2018 and started against Oregon State and Cal. He finished with 15 tackles and two tackles for losses. He hurt his shoulder at UCLA and missed the Notre Dame game. He had 3 tackles against UNLV, a tackle at Texas, 2 tackles (1 for a loss) against Arizona State, 6 tackles (1 for a loss) and a deflection against California and 3 tackles at UCLA. He had post-season knee cartilage surgery which forced him to miss 2019 and then had hernia surgery after the season and was granted a sixth year of eligibility as a result. In 2020 he opted out of the first four games, then was on the bench the final two and didn't play.

This past season he played primarily DT in 12 games and had 28 tackles, six TFL and four sacks.

Lichtenstein never got a Cane offer out of high school, but he did get recruited by ‘Bama in 2016 … and was recruited by Mario Cristobal to the program at that time.

“I’m comfortable with him, he's a very honest man,” Lichtenstein said. “He said we'll get to work, and I'm all about the work.”

Also all about the work?

Aaron Feld in the weight room.

"Man, he's amazing, very attention to detail,” Lichtenstein said. “I can feel my body transforming. I feel sore in places I never felt sore before.”

He’s also got a chance to see what new DL coach Joe Salave’a is all about.

“He's a monster, man,” Lichtenstein said. “It's always going to be about the work. All that other stuff, social media is cool, but when you’re between the lines it's all about the work and it's going to come out."

After going in the transfer portal, Lichtenstein chose UM over Penn State and Minnesota, and over 20 programs chased him once he left USC.

The Canes were the obvious choice for him.

"It's been amazing - when I first announced my transfer, video surfaced of me in 2015 getting interviewed by someone with the Herald," Lichtenstein said. “He asked if I was offered by Miami, how would you react? I said I’d commit on the spot. I've always been passionate about the school. It's amazing to come full circle.

His goals at UM?

"I'm hoping to be a versatile player, play defensive end and defensive tackle in pass rush situations,” Lichtenstein said. “Just be a positive light in the program. I’ve been around a lot of cancers to the program that drive a program down, take, take take. And I’m trying to give, give, give."