CaneSport - Life At The U: Week 2

Week two of classes at the University of Miami has been eventful, to say the least. In an email to the UM community Friday afternoon, UM president Julio Frenk announced that students won’t be allowed to attend the Hurricanes’ first two home football games against the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Florida State.

Frenk cited recent increases in COVID-19 cases among students and said the school will continue to evaluate its decision as the season moves along.

“As disappointing as this is to all of us, especially the students, this is the prudent course of action at this time, as we continue to prioritize health and safety on campus above all else,” Frenk said.

UM debuted a COVID-19 dashboard on August 24, providing weekly totals for the number of tests administered, positive tests, quarantined or isolated students and hospitalizations.

According to the “community dashboard,” this week featured 103 new cases out of 564 tests, 119 students were quarantined, 90 were in isolation and one school employee was hospitalized. The stats take into account the more than 17,000 enrolled students and 16,000 employees across three campuses.

Tyler Walsh, a junior journalism student, is staying optimistic.

“The school was expecting these numbers, so I’m not too nervous, especially because we are a global leader in health,” he said. “Let’s just hope we stay on the right track.”

And students aren’t the only group on campus adjusting to a new normal. Professors are tasked with teaching classes in unorthodox fashions. Dr. Bruce Garrison, a professor of journalism and researcher in the Journalism and Media Management Department at UM’s School of Communication, is teaching all three of his classes completely online this fall.

“For me, personally, I miss interacting with my students and faculty colleagues in person,” he said.

Junior history student Rachel Stempler, who is taking two of her six classes virtually, shares Garrison’s sentiment.

“It’s much easier to connect with people when you’re in the classroom as opposed to just Zoom,” she said.

Garrison can’t host office hours or speak with students in the hallways of the Communication School’s Wolfson Building, but has confidence that virtual learning is a safer option under the threat of COVID-19. Apart from August 24’s international Zoom service outage, he’s found success in online teaching. He’s been impressed with the attendance and engagement of students.

“We had half a semester of practice on this in spring semester,” he said. “This gave everyone --- faculty and students --- a chance to figure out online classes.”

Stempler’s been equally pleased with the flexibility of her professors.

“All my professors have been really considerate about giving us a couple of extra minutes to get in and out with cleaning our desks and making sure that not everyone is rushing to leave,” she said. “It’s a learning process for everyone.”

One professor with a different experience is Journalism and Media Management Senior Lecturer Edward Julbe, who’s teaching all of his classes in-person this semester.

Julbe’s journalism classes are very hands-on. He says he closely follows UM’s on-campus COVID-19 procedures and protocols. Any production equipment used by students is sanitized frequently.

Projecting his voice through a mask has proven to be challenging for Julbe. But, like Garrison, he’s seen a positive response from students. He hasn’t run into problems with any students refusing to follow UM’s COVID-19 guidelines and is hopeful things will stay that way.

“This is certainly the most surreal and unusual semester I’ve ever experienced,” Julbe said. “Walking into the room with the students looking back at me and they’re all wearing masks, it took a moment to kind of let that sink in. However, once things got moving, I felt right at home and really haven’t skipped a beat since. It’s the ‘new normal.’”