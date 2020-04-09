Likens excited about WR potential at Miami, breaks down personnel & more
First-year Miami Hurricanes wide receivers coach Rob Likens was just beginning to get to know his personnel.Then, after four spring practice sessions, the coronavirus outbreak sent the football wor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news