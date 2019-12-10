Get a FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CODE and 25% Off Your New Annual Subscription

In other words you spend $75 for your subscription and get equal value back in NIKE merchandise.

Use Promo Code: Nike

Offer ends 12/31/2019 or while supplies last.

Monthly subscribers can use the promotion to upgrade to Annual.

Monthly subscribers simply need to sign in and visit their user profile, (click on your name in the upper right-hand corner of the page) and visit the subscription tab . From there, see the subscription module - hit the upgrade button. Remember to enter the promo code

The $75 NIKE digital gift code can be used at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States, and Puerto Rico.

Here is the link for people creating a new user account: (make sure to enter promo code)

https://miami.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=NIKE

For those that already have a registered account (and are signed in), here is the link: (remember to enter promo code)

https://miami.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=NIKE





- Have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the certificate.

- This offer can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.

- Valid for new annual subscriptions or upgrades from monthly subscriptions only

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the NIKE digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last, and will not extend beyond December 31, 2019.

- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us