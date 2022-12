Linebacker Avery Huff has decided to leave the Miami football program. The fourth-year redshirt sophomore made the announcement via social media Monday night.

The 6'3" 205 pound Huff is the first true linebacker to decide to enter the transfer portal. Gilbert Frierson, who saw action at linebacker the defensive back also entered the transfer portal.

The four-star prospect from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL saw minimal action throughout his career as a Hurricane. Huff redshirted his first year and saw action in 20 games mainly on special teams in years two and three.

Huff's season was shut down in mid-2022 due to injury. Huff recorded eight total tackles, a half tackle for loss, and one pass defensed in his career at Miami.