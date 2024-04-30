Second-year linebacker Marcellius Pulliam will enter the transfer portal. Going into the season, Pulliam was trending to be the fourth, fifth, or sixth linebacker on the depth chart.

Pulliam played sparingly in his freshman year, totaling one solo tackle, and did register his first career interception in the regular season finale against Boston College.

He registered 104 snaps at Miami, with 93 on special teams.

The Georgia native was a three-star prospect of the 2023 class and 34th-ranked outside linebacker in the country.

Miami added Jaylin Alderman to the linebacker room over the weekend and has plenty of depth at the position with Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, Wesley Bissainthe, Raul "PoPo" Aguirre, Bobby Washington, Chase Smith, Cameron "Bobby" Pruitt, and Adarius Hayes.

Miami also lost second-year backer Kaleb Spencer to the transfer portal.