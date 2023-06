The OT7 National Championship in Los Angeles, California will feature arguably the largest collection of talent in high school football history. The event run by Overtime Media is built as the national championship when it comes to seven-on-seven football on the varsity high school level.

Twelve of the best seven-on-seven programs in the country will compete in a four-day tournament that consists of numerous players Miami is recruiting. Miami commits Vincent Shavers and Chance Robinson are participants.

Here is a breakdown of the Miami targets in California for the weekend.