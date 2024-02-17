Fourth-year junior forward Omier recorded his seventh double-double in eight games, totaling 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami in both categories. Freshman Kyshawn George and junior Wooga Poplar joined Omier in double-figures, tallying 13 and 11 points.

The Hurricanes could not complete the season sweep of Clemson, facing a 77-60 defeat to the Clemson Tigers, Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Hurricanes have won four games in a row against Boston College (2 home, 1 away, 1 neutral).

Miami’s last victory over Boston College came on Jan. 11, 2023, an 88-72 win in Coral Gables. Then-sophomore Norchad Omier recorded a double-double in the game, totaling 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 29-27 and have won four games in a row against the Eagles heading into Saturday’s contest.

This will be the 57th all-time meeting between Miami and Boston College, with the first-ever taking place in 1962.

Boston College (14-10, 5-8 ACC) defeated Louisville 89-77 at home in its last contest.

Miami (15-10, 6-8 ACC) lost to Clemson 77-60 on the road in its last game.

Notable Miami Statistics

Omier has emerged as one of the top players, not only in the ACC but also in all of Div. I basketball. A 2024 Karl Malone Top-10 candidate, Omier is one of just two players nationally (Zach Edey - Purdue) to average 17+ points, 10+ rebounds, and shoot 60 percent from the field. Moreover, Omier has a higher effective field goal percentage (.629) than Edey as he has continued to develop his 3-point shot, connecting on 33 percent of his shots from deep this year.

Omier is one of nine Division I players with 14+ double-doubles this season. The Hurricanes are 24-6 (.884) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Omier has been one of the most dominant players in the ACC this season, ranking in the top 10 in six statistical categories.

He is the only player to sit in the top six in scoring and rebounding and is one of 14 players to record a 30-point game this season (Double-Doubles 14-1st, Field Goal Percentage .602-2nd, Rebounding 10-2nd, # of 20-Point Games 10-6th Scoring 17.8-6th Steals 1.54-9th).

Nationally, Omier is one of six players to average 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, doing so in just 30 minutes of action, the fewest minutes per game played of all six players. Omier also has the highest true shooting percentage (includes 2FG, 3FG and FT) of the six players at .663.

Freshman George set a new career high in assists on Wednesday with six against Clemson. His six dimes are the most by a Miami freshman since Jan. 2, 2021, when Matt Cross dished seven assists also against Clemson.

Injuries have plagued the Hurricanes during ACC play this season as Miami has missed a starter in seven of 14 conference games. The Hurricanes are 2-5 in ACC games without a starter and 0-4 when playing on the road. With all starters playing, Miami holds a 4-3 ACC record and a 2-1 mark in away games.

Miami is 2-6 on the road this season and has dropped its last three away contests.

Miami ranks second in the nation (first in the ACC) in fewest fouls per game at 12.8.

Miami is 13-2 this season when four or more Hurricanes reach double-digits in a game.

Good things happen for the Hurricanes when they:

> Record 15 or more assists (8-2)

> Shoot 50% or better from the field (8-10)

> Score 80-plus points (9-1)

> Hold opponent to 69 points or less (8-1)

> Have four players score in double-digits (13-2)





The Opponent

Notable Boston College Statistics

The Eagles enter Saturday’s contest with a 14-10 overall record and a 5-8 mark in conference play. Boston College is coming off an 89-77 victory over Louisville at home on Tuesday.

Four Eagles are averaging double-figures this season, led by Quinten Post at 16.1 points per game. Post also leads Boston College in rebounding, hauling 7.8 boards per contest. Post is one of nine major conference players averaging at least 16.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game; six players are on the Wooden midseason list, and two are in the ACC (Kyle Filipowski, Omier).

Since entering the starting lineup two games ago, Mason Madsen is averaging 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

In three games as a starter this season, Madsen is scoring at a 13.3 points per game clip in over 29 minutes per game.

Devin McGlockton is one of the ACC’s Most Improved Players, showing major jumps in several stat categories. Through 24 games, McGlockton is fourth on the Eagles in scoring (11.1) and second in rebounding (6.3) and blocks (1.0).

Boston College’s 1.35:1 assist/turnover ratio ranks second-best and best in program history since 2005-06.





Miami Athletics and Boston College Athletics Contributed to this report

