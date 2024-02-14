Guard Nijel Pack eclipsed the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season with 20 points, while guard Wooga Poplar totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double. Forward Norchad Omier recorded his ACC-leading 13th double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hurricanes second-half comeback fell just short as Miami faced a 75-72 setback to the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.

The Hurricanes posted a 95-82 victory over the then-No. 16 Clemson Tigers on Jan. 3, which was fueled by a 75 percent second-half shooting effort. Three Hurricanes scored 20-plus points in the contest and the entirety of Miami's scoring came from the starting five.

This will be the 35th overall meeting between Miami and Clemson and the 28th since the Hurricanes joined the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season. The all-time series is knotted at 17-17, but the Tigers hold a 9-4 advantage when playing in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson (16-7, 6-6 ACC) defeated Syracuse 77-68 on the road in its last contest.

Miami (15-9, 6-7 ACC) lost to North Carolina 75-72 at home in its last game.

Notable Miami Statistics

Injuries have plagued the Hurricanes during ACC play this season, as Miami has missed a starter in seven of 13 conference games. The Hurricanes are 2-5 in ACC games without a starter and 0-4 when playing on the road. With all starters playing, Miami holds a 4-2 ACC record, including a 2-0 mark in away games.

Omier is one of nine Div. I players to record 13-plus double-doubles this season. The forward also ranks 19th in the nation in field goal percentage (.610) and 18th in the nation in rebounds per game (9.9). He is one of 11 Div. I players averaging 17.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest this year.

Omier is one of two Div. I players (Zach Edey) averaging 17.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg and .610 FG% this year.

The Hurricanes are 24-5 (.884) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Omier has been one of the most dominant players in the ACC this season, ranking in the top 10 in six statistical categories (Double-Doubles 13-1st, Field Goal Percentage .610-2nd, Rebounding 9.9-2nd, # of 20-Point Games 10-5th, Scoring 17.7-6th, Steals 1.57-9th).

He is the only player to sit in the top six in scoring and rebounding and is one of 14 players to record a 30-point game this season.

Miami is 2-5 on the road this season and has dropped its last two away contests. However, the Hurricanes have won two of their last three games at Littlejohn Coliseum. Miami is 280-416 all-time in road games and 158-256 since the program rebirth in 1985. Under Coach L, Miami holds a 72-73 record on the road.

Miami is 13-2 this season when four or more Hurricanes reach double-digits in a game.

Miami shot 75% in the second half vs. Clemson in January, its highest shooting % in a half since joining the ACC.

The Hurricanes have been at their best this season when shooting off the catch rather than off the bounce.

Miami averages 1.13 points per possession on catch-and-shoot jumpers, which ranks in the 92nd percentile (top 25 in the country). However, the Hurricanes rank in the bottom 25 in the number of catch-and-shoot jumpers taken (5th percentile).

Conversely, the Hurricanes only average 0.83 points per possession on dribble jumpers, which puts them at 175th nationally. Miami sits in the 95th percentile (top 25 in the country) in most dribble jump shots taken.

Three Hurricanes recorded 20-plus-point outings in the last meeting with Clemson – Pack (25), Cleveland (23) and Omier (23).

It was the fourth time in the Jim Larrañaga era that three players have scored 20-plus points in the same game. All four have come in the last five years, with the most recent vs. Louisville on Feb. 11, 2023 (Pack – 22, Omier – 21, Isaiah Wong – 21).

Good things happen for the Hurricane when they:

> Record 15 or more assists (8-1)

> Shoot 50% or better from the field (8-0)

> Score 80-plus points (9-1)

> Hold opponent to 69 points or less (8-1)





The Opponent

Notable Clemson Statistics

The Tigers enter Wednesday’s contest with a 16-7 overall record and a 6-6 mark in conference play. Clemson is led in scoring by PJ Hall, who is averaging 19.9 points per game, good for second in the ACC.

Joe Girard (15.1) and Chase Hunter (11.9) join Hall in double-figures so far this season.

Girard has six 20-point games this season and made multiple 3-pointers in 11 consecutive games from Nov. 12-Jan 3 and posted 19 games with multiple 3-pointers, including ten where he's connected on four or more.

Ian Schieffelin has Six double-doubles this season, ten double-digit rebounding games this season, and 12 in his career





Miami Athletics and Clemson Athletics Contributed to this report

