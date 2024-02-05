Five Hurricanes scored in double-figures, paced by fourth-year junior Norchad Omier and freshman Kyshawn George , who had 16 apiece. Junior Matthew Cleveland led the Hurricanes on the boards, hauling in 13 rebounds to go along with 15 points for this fifth double-double of the season.

The Hurricanes recorded their third halftime comeback of the season, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-74, at the Watsco Center. Down nine at halftime, the Hurricanes shot 55 percent from the field and 95 percent (22-of-23) at the free-throw line to record the come-from-behind victory.

Last time the teams met, Miami came away with the 66-64 victory over No. 6 Virginia in Coral Gables, snapping a six-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack had ten points each in the contest, while Omier led Miami on the boards with eight rebounds.

The Cavaliers hold a narrow 15-13 advantage in the all-time series between the two programs and lead the Hurricanes 9-4 when playing in Charlottesville. A combined five points have decided the last two games between the schools.

Virginia (17-5, 8-3 ACC) defeated Clemson 66-65 on the road in its last contest.

Miami (15-7, 6-5 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech 82-74 at home in its last game.

Notable Miami Statistics

Turnovers have plagued Miami this season, but the magic number seems to be 11. When Miami commits 11 or fewer turnovers, it holds a 7-0 record. Miami tallied nine turnovers in the first half against Virginia Tech on Saturday but regrouped and had just two in the second half to bring its total to 11.

Saturday’s comeback was Miami’s largest halftime rally since 12/10/22 (down nine vs. NC State; W, 80-73). This is just the seventh occasion since Miami joined the ACC in 2004-05 that the Hurricanes scored 30 more points in the second half than they did in the first.

Over the last five games, Omier has averaged 20.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game while shooting 68 percent from the field and 62 percent from the 3-point range. Omier leads the ACC in double-doubles (11) and is the only ACC player to rank in the top five in scoring (tied-fifth) and rebounding (second) this season. The Hurricanes are 24-3 (.884) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Omier is a double-double machine, posting four straight double-doubles from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30 (averaged 23.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in those contests).

His four consecutive double-doubles match the longest streak by a Hurricane since Miami joined the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season. Tonye Jekiri (2014-15) and Kenny Kadji (2012-13) also had four in a row during their tenures at Miami.

Miami is 13-2 this season when four or more Hurricanes reach double-digits in a game.

Good things happen for the Hurricane when they:

> Record 15 or more assists (8-1)

> Shoot 50% or better from the field (8-0)

> Score 80-plus points (9-1)

> Hold opponent to 69 points or less (8-0)

> Lead at halftime (12-2)

Since Dec. 21, Miami has only had its regular starting lineup in five of 12 games played.





The Opponent

Notable Virginia Statistics

The Cavaliers enter Monday’s game red hot, putting a six-game winning streak on the line when they take the floor against the Hurricanes. In typical Virginia fashion, the Cavaliers are stifling their opponents with a dominant defensive presence, holding opposing teams to just 57.8 points per contest. Conversely, Virginia is only scoring 65.4 points per game.

UVA has held 47 straight ACC opponents to fewer than 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga was an assistant to Terry Holland at UVA from 1979-86.

Miami associate head coach Bill Courtney was an assistant at UVA from 2006-09.

UVA ranks second nationally in scoring defense (57.7 ppg) and turnovers per game (8.6), fifth in assist/turnover ratio (1.81), sixth in fouls per game (13.5), ninth in turnover margin (4.9), 11th in field goal percentage defense (39.4), 33rd in blocks per game (4.9) and 38th in 3-point percentage (37.1).

Reece Beekman became the 51st Cavalier to reach 1,000 career points with 14 at Clemson. Beekman ranks first in the ACC in assists (6.1 apg) and steals (2.5) and second in assist/turnover ratio (3.1).

Isaac McKneely ranks first in 3-point percentage (46.9%) and sixth in 3-pointers made per game (2.52).

Ryan Dunn ranks first in blocked shots (2.2 bpg), eighth in steals (1.6 spg), and ninth in rebounding (7.3 RPG).

Virginia’s NCAA-leading 22-game home win streak is the second longest at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers finished 10-0 at home in ACC league play last season and have won their last 15 league home games.





Miami Athletics and Virginia Athletics Contributed to this report

