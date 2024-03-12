Four Hurricanes scored in double-figures, paced by junior Bensley Joseph , who poured in 17 points for his sixth consecutive double-digit outing. Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 16th double-double of the season, hauling 17 rebounds to go along with his 16 points.

The Hurricanes lost their final game of the regular season on Saturday, falling to the Florida State Seminoles, 83-75, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

On Tuesday, the Hurricanes and the Eagles will square off for the third time in 25 days. The Eagles were dominant from beyond the arc in those games, shooting a combined 42.4 percent (25-of-59) from 3-point range.

Miami and Boston College are meeting for the third time in 25 days, but the Hurricanes are still seeking their first win over the Eagles this season as Boston College came out on top in both games.

This will be the 59th all-time meeting between Miami and Boston College, with the first-ever taking place in 1962. The all-time series is tied at 29 wins apiece.

Miami (15-16, 6-14 ACC) lost to Florida State 83-75 on the road in its last game.

Notable Miami Statistics

Miami is 19-18 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 9-2 in first-round games. The Hurricanes' last first-round tournament game came in the 2021 ACC Tournament, a 79-73 victory over No. 12 Pittsburgh. Miami has played at least two games in the tournament each of the last three seasons.

Of the 37 ACC Tournament games Miami has played, 24 were decided by single digits, and eight were one-possession games. The last eight games have been decided by seven points or less, and three came down to the final possession. Miami is 4-4 in those eight contests.

Omier is just four points away from 1,000 career points as a Hurricane (he has 1,805 total). He is the only ACC player and one of 15 DI players with 15 points and 15 rebounds in three or more games. Omier recorded his ACC-leading 16th double-double vs. FSU with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

Omier paces Miami in scoring (17.0) and rebounding (9.6). If his stats hold, Omier will be the first Hurricane to lead the team in both scoring and rebounding since 2013-14 and just the sixth to do so since the program rebirth in 1985 (Eric Brown, Joe Wylie, Tim James, Darius Rice, Rion Brown).

Joseph has played his best basketball over the last six games, pacing the team in scoring (15.3), field goal percentage (.429), and assists (3.7).

Joseph is shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range in those six games and has scored in double-figures in every contest, including a career-high 21 points at UNC.

Kyshawn George is one of ÀYH ACC freshmen averaging 6.0+ points and 3.0+ rebounds per game this year.

Matthew Cleveland is the only ACC guard averaging 13.0+ points and 6.0+ rebounds per game.

Injuries have plagued the Hurricanes this year as Miami has missed a starter in 12 of 20 ACC games. The Hurricanes are 2-10 in ACC games without a starter and 0-6 when playing on the road.





The Opponent

Notable Boston College Statistics

The Eagles closed out the regular season with back-to-back victories, one of which came over Miami on March 6. Boston College sits at 17-14 overall and 8-12 in conference play.

Four Eagles are averaging double-figures this season, led by Quinten Post at 16.6 points per game. Post also leads Boston College in rebounding, hauling in 7.9 boards per contest.

Post earned a pair of ACC postseason honors, named to the All-ACC Second and All-Defensive teamsThe elite 7-footer is one of two players to rank among the top 10 in the ACC in scoring (16.6), rebounding (7.9), blocks (1.8), and FG percentage(.515) this season.

He is the only major conference player in the nation, averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 boards, 2.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. The last ACC player to average that season stat line was Wake Forest's Tim Duncan in 1996-97.

Post's 54 total blocks are second most in the ACC and seventh-highest single-season total in BC history. His block percentage—calculated as total blocks/opponent FGA—of 6.3% ranks 105th in the country.

Post is one of seven major conference players in the last 27 years to tally 40 3FG, 80 assists, and 50 blocks in a season.

Over his last six games, Jaeden Zackery is 11-of-19 from beyond the arc (.579); he was 15-of-50 (.300) in his first 24 games.

In 31 games in ACC Tournament play, Boston College is 13-18.

Boston College is attempting to win three games versus the same opponent in a single season since 2006-07. That year, the Eagles won twice against Miami during the regular season and earned an OT win in the ACC Tourney opener.

Devin McGlockton is fourth on the Eagles in scoring (10.4), second in rebounding (6.1), and third in blocks (0.9).McGlockton's per-game averages have increased across the board: scoring +4.3, rebounding +2.2, and blocked shots +0.3.





Miami Athletics and Boston College Athletics Contributed to this report

