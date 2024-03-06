Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season with 22 points, while junior Matthew Cleveland tallied his sixth double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Miami recorded its seventh consecutive loss on February 26, a 75-71 setback at No. 10/9 North Carolina . The Hurricanes rallied from down 13 points late in the second half to trail by just two points, 72-70, in the game's final minute, but fell short of completing the comeback.

The Eagles have lost their last ten matchups in Coral Gables, last winning at the Watsco Center on Jan. 19, 2010.

However, when the teams met in Conte Forum, the Eagles came out on top, 85-77. The Hurricanes shot 50 percent from 3-point range but could not outshoot the Eagles, who knocked down 15 3-pointers to clinch the win.

This will be the 58th all-time meeting between Miami and Boston College, with the first ever in 1962. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 29-28 and have won four of the last five contests between the programs.

Miami (15-14, 6-12 ACC) lost to North Carolina 75-71 on the road in its last game.

Notable Miami Statistics

A 2024 Karl Malone Top-10 candidate, Norchad Omier has emerged as one of the best players in the nation. He is one of four Division I players (Zach Edey - Purdue, Hunter Dickinson - Kansas, Enrique Freeman - Akron) averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and a .550 field goal percentage this season.

During his time at Miami, Omier has made a lasting impact. He has started 64 of 65 games played at Miami and has scored double-figures in 55 of those 65 games. He has tallied 30 double-doubles and 15 20-point outings at Miami and is 30 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark as a Hurricane.

An All-ACC Third Team honoree in 2022-23, Omier has only improved his game this season, pacing the team in scoring (17.3) and rebounding (9.5). If his stats hold, Omier will be the first Hurricane to rank first on the team in both scoring and rebounding since 2013-14 and just the sixth to do so since the program rebirth in 1985 (Eric Brown, Joe Wylie, Tim James, Darius Rice, Rion Brown).

Omier has been one of the most dominant players in the ACC this season, ranking in the top 10 in five statistical categories. He is the only player in the top seven in scoring and rebounding.

Nationally, Omier is one of eight players to average 17.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, doing so in the fewest minutes/game (30.4) played of all eight players.

In 58 games as a Hurricane, all of which he has started, Pack has averaged 13.7 points and 2.8 assists per contest. The guard has reached double-figure points in 39 of 58 games played and eclipsed the 1,500-point plateau in his career earlier this season.

Pack, the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region Most Outstanding Player in 2023, was an integral part of the Hurricanes' 2023 Final Four run. He averaged 16.4 points per contest and shot 45 percent from 3-point range across five NCAA Tournament games.

Bensley Joseph has set new career highs in scoring (21), assists (10), blocks (4) and steals (5) this season.

Coach Jim Larranaga is 31-6 as a DI head coach on senior day: 10-2 at Miami, 12-2 at George Mason, 9-2 at Bowling Green.

Injuries have plagued the Hurricanes this year as Miami has missed a starter in 11 of 18 ACC games. The Hurricanes are 2-9 in ACC games without a starter and 2-3 when playing at home. With all starters playing, Miami holds a 4-3 ACC and 2-2 home record.





The Opponent

Notable Boston College Statistics

The Eagles enter Wednesday's contest with an identical 15-14 overall record and a 6-12 mark in conference play. Boston College has lost four games in a row, with its last win coming over Miami.

Four Eagles are averaging double-figures this season, led by Quinten Post at 16.7 points per game. Post also leads Boston College in rebounding, hauling 7.9 boards per contest. He is the only major conference player in the nation, averaging 16.7 points, 7.9 boards, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. Post is one of two players to rank among the top 10 in the ACC in scoring, rebounding, blocks, and FG percentage

Through 29 games, Devin McGlockton is fourth on the Eagles in scoring (10.6) and second in rebounding (6.0) and blocks (1.0).

McGlockton’s per-game averages have increased: scoring +4.6, rebounding +2.0, and blocked shots +0.3.

In ACC play (18 games), McGlockton averages 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 32 minutes per game.

Year-over-year, he has almost tripled his scoring (+7.0) and more than doubled his rebounding (+3.8) in ACC games.

McGlockton leads the ACC in FG percentage (ACC games only) at .610 (89-146); up from .500 a year ago.

The 6-7 forward ranks second in the ACC in effective FG% at .626, a metric that adjusts for 3-point shooting.

Since entering the starting lineup six games ago, Mason Madsen is averaging 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Miami Athletics and Boston College Athletics Contributed to this report

