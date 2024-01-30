Four Hurricanes scored in double-figures in the game, paced by Omier, who tallied his 10th double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday afternoon, Miami outlasted the Pittsburgh Panthers, 72-68, at the Watsco Center. Pittsburgh rallied from down 19 points in the second half to cut the Miami advantage to two, but Omier made a massive block with less than 10 seconds to play, and Kyshawn George sunk a pair of free throws to seal the victory for Miami.

The last time the two programs met, the Wolfpack posted an 83-81 victory in overtime in PNC Arena. Norchad Omier recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Bensley Joseph tallied 11 points off the bench for Miami.

The series between Miami and NC State has always been close, as the Wolfpack holds a narrow 16-14 advantage in the all-time series. When playing in Raleigh, the Hurricanes are 5-9 overall and 2-3 in the last five contests.

NC State (13-7, 5-4 ACC) lost to Syracuse 77-65 on the road in its last contest.

Notable Miami Statistics

Over the last two games, forward Omier is averaging 25.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 74 percent from the field. Omier currently leads the ACC in double-doubles (10) and is the only ACC player to rank top five in scoring (fourth) and rebounding (second) this season.

The Hurricanes are 23-3 (.884) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23). Omier is one of 11 players to post 30+ points and 10+ rebounds on 14 or fewer field goal attempts. Only two players, Omier and Lynn Kidd (Virginia Tech), have recorded 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and shot better than 85 percent in a game this season.

Omier is one of just seven active DI players to record 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

The Hurricanes are 2-3 on the road this season and are looking to become one of six ACC teams with three or more ACC road victories on Tuesday. Miami is 280-414 all-time in road games and 158-254 since the program's rebirth in 1985. Under Coach L, Miami holds a 72-71 record on the road.

Freshman George continues to excel in his first year at Miami and has recently moved into the starting lineup. The guard ranks second among ACC freshmen in 3-point field goal percentage (.424), eighth in rebounding (3.2), and 10th in scoring (7.7). He tallied a career-high nine rebounds against Pitt on Saturday.

Miami is the only team with two players in the top five in the ACC in 3FG% (Wooga Poplar - .464; George - .424)

Miami is 12-2 this season when four or more Hurricanes reach double-digits in a game.

Miami has battled the injury bug of last as four of Miami's five regular starters have missed games over the last month. Since Dec. 21, Miami has only had its regular starting lineup in four of 10 games.

Good things happen for the Hurricane when they:

> Record 15 or more assists (8-1)

> Shoot 50% or better from the field (8-0)

> Score 80-plus points (8-1)

> Hold opponent to 69 points or less (8-0)

> Lead at halftime (12-2)

Miami enters Tuesday’s game, leading the ACC in field goal percentage (.489) and three-point field goal percentage (.387) while ranking second in the conference in scoring (81.4) and three-pointers made per game (9.3).

While the Canes are the sharpest shooters in the conference, Miami averages 12.7 turnovers per game this season, the second-highest turnover average in the ACC.





The Opponent

Notable Pittsburgh Statistics

The Wolfpack enter Tuesday’s contest with an identical 5-4 ACC record as the Hurricanes. NC State sits at 13-7 overall and is looking to snap a three-game skid Tuesday at PNC Arena.

Four Panthers are averaging double-figures this season, paced by DJ Horne at 14.8 points per game. As a team, NC State averages 75.5 points per contest but shoots 32.8 percent from 3-point range. Horne, the Arizona State transfer, ranks fourth in the ACC in three-point field goals per game (2.71) and fifth in three-point percentage (41.5%).

Through 20 games this season, NC State has had ten players reach double figures in scoring. An 11th player (Kam Woods) made his season debut on Dec. 16 vs. Tennessee and scored nine points in 18 minutes against the Volunteers. Last season, in 35 games, only nine NC State players had a double-digit scoring performance.

Six players have led NC State to score this season (DJ Burns, DJ Horne, Ben Middlebrooks, Casey Morsell, Dennis Parker, Jr., and Jayden Taylor).

Burns led NC State and ranked fourth in the ACC last season in field goal percentage, making 56.1 percent of his field goal attempts.

NC State is 24-4 at home since the 2022-23 season began. The Pack is 10-4 in ACC home games and 14-0 against non-conference teams.

In NC State’s last two games, the Pack has shot just 22.6 percent (12-of-53) from the field in the opening 20 minutes. NC State is averaging just 18.5 points in the first half of the last two outings, which has forced the Pack to head to the second half of its previous two games facing double-digit deficits. Overall, NC State has trailed at the half in four consecutive games and five of its last six.

NC State is 11-0 this season when it shoots the same or a higher field goal percentage than its opponent, but just 2-7 when its opponent shoots a higher field goal percentage. NC State is 12-3 this season when it shoots at least 40 percent from the field.

The Pack averages its opponent into 14 turnovers per game, which ranks third in the ACC. NC State ranks third in conference contests, averaging 7.9 steals per game. T





Miami Athletics and NC State Athletics Contributed to this report

