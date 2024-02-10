Live Game Thread and Preview: Miami Basketball Vs. North Carolina
MIAMI:
NORTH CAROLINA:
Miami (15-8, 6-6 ACC) lost to Virginia 60-38 on the road in its last game.
North Carolina (18-5, 10-2 ACC) lost to Clemson 87-76 at home in its last contest.
Series History
North Carolina has come out on top in 26 of the 36 games played between the programs and holds a 10-4 advantage when playing in Coral Gables. However, Miami has won the last two games between the schools, including an 85-57 win at home in 2022.
Last time the teams met, Miami came away with the 80-72 victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. A pair of Hurricanes scored 20-plus points in Jordan Miller (24) and Nijel Pack (23), with Pack going 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
Miami will face its third-ranked opponent and first top-five team of the season on Saturday when it hosts No. 3 North Carolina. The Hurricanes are 68-187 all-time against AP Top 25 opponents, including a 1-1 this season. Miami is 9-51 against top-five teams and 4-21 when playing those teams at home.
Six of the nine wins over top-five teams have come under Coach Jim Larrañaga. The Hurricanes have only recorded three wins over a top-three team, two of which have happened in the last two seasons (at #2/2 Duke – 2022, vs. #2/1 Houston – 2023).
During Coach Larrañaga’s 13 seasons at Miami, the Hurricanes are 16-20 (15-16 ACC) against blue bloods Duke (8-10) and North Carolina (8-10). Before his arrival, Miami was 4-31 (2-17 ACC, 1-15 away) against the two, including 2-20 in its ACC era. Miami has a win over at least one of them in 10 of Coach L’s 12 years, topping both in 2012-13 (four total), 2016-17, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
Last Game
The Hurricanes faced a 60-38 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 12th double-double of the season with a team-leading 11 points and 13 rebounds.
The Cavaliers stifled Miami's offense, holding the Hurricanes to a 28 percent first-half shooting effort. Virginia carried its momentum into the second half, outscoring the Hurricanes 31-21 in the final 20 minutes to stay perfect at home this season.
Notable Miami Statistics
Omier recorded his 12th double-double of the season on Monday, totaling 11 points and 13 rebounds at Virginia. Omier leads the ACC in double-doubles and is one of 14 Division I basketball players with 12 or more double-doubles this season. The forward ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in scoring (seventh), rebounding (second), field goal percentage (second), and steals (10th).
The Hurricanes are 22-3 in games after a loss since the 2021-22 season started. The Hurricanes are 24-4 (.884) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).
Omier is a double-double machine, posting four straight double-doubles from Jan. 17 to Jan. 30 (averaged 23.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in those contests).
His four consecutive double-doubles match the longest streak by a Hurricane since Miami joined the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season. Tonye Jekiri (2014-15) and Kenny Kadji (2012-13) also had four during their tenures at Miami.
Omier is one of 14 players to total 12 double-doubles this season and ranks 13th in the nation in field goal percentage (.633) and 23rd in rebounds per game (9.7). He is one of seven Division I players averaging more than 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest this season.
Good things happen for the Hurricane when they:
> Record 15 or more assists (8-1)
> Shoot 50% or better from the field (8-0)
> Score 80-plus points (9-1)
> Hold opponent to 69 points or less (8-1)
> Lead at halftime (12-2)
The Hurricanes are 152-51 (.749) at the Watsco Center during Larrañaga’s tenure. Before Coach L’s arrival, the Hurricanes were 95-44 (.683) there. Miami is 247-95 (.720) at the Watsco Center, which opened as the Miami Convocation Center on 1/4/03.
Since Dec. 21, Miami has only had its regular starting lineup in six of 13 games played.
The Opponent
Notable North Carolina Statistics
North Carolina enters Saturday’s contest as the best team in the ACC, holding a 10-2 mark in conference play and an 18-5 overall record.
The third-ranked Tar Heels are coming off an 80-76 loss to Clemson on Tuesday. RJ Davis paces North Carolina in scoring (21.3), while Armando Bacot is the only ACC player to average a double-double (14.3 points, 10.0 rebounds) this year.
Carolina is 5-1 on the road this season, all six of which were ACC games. This is the 55th time in 71 seasons the Tar Heels will have at least a .500 record in ACC play and a win at Miami would secure the 44th winning season on the road in the ACC.
The Tar Heels and Hurricanes are two of the top five scoring teams in the ACC (UNC first at 82.8 ppg and Miami fifth at 79.0).
UNC (first) and Miami (fifth) are also among the top five in the ACC in rebound margin. Carolina leads the ACC in three-point percentage defense (30.1%), while Miami is fourth in three-point accuracy (37.1%).
Carolina is 30th nationally and second in the ACC (behind Virginia) in FG defense and 25th nationally and first in the ACC in three-point percentage defense.
Carolina has out-rebounded its opponents in 12 straight games and is plus 131 on the boards in those games, 10 of which were victories.
RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points.
Bacot has averaged 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in four games against Miami. He has two double-doubles, including 19 points, 12 rebounds, and a career-high seven assists as a freshman.
Jae'Lyn Withers averaged 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in four games vs. the Canes while at Louisville. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Coral Gables in 2021 and was 4 for 6 from three and finished with 18 points at Miami last season.
RJ Davis, Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, and Cormac Ryan have combined to score 67.5% of Carolina's points in the 18 wins and 80.5% in the losses.
