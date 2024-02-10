DATE: Tuesday, February 10, 2024 WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center TIME/TV: 4:00 PM EST/ESPN LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter NORTH CAROLINA: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter LINE: NORTH CAROLINA -3.5 Miami (15-8, 6-6 ACC) lost to Virginia 60-38 on the road in its last game. North Carolina (18-5, 10-2 ACC) lost to Clemson 87-76 at home in its last contest.

Series History North Carolina has come out on top in 26 of the 36 games played between the programs and holds a 10-4 advantage when playing in Coral Gables. However, Miami has won the last two games between the schools, including an 85-57 win at home in 2022. Last time the teams met, Miami came away with the 80-72 victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill. A pair of Hurricanes scored 20-plus points in Jordan Miller (24) and Nijel Pack (23), with Pack going 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Miami will face its third-ranked opponent and first top-five team of the season on Saturday when it hosts No. 3 North Carolina. The Hurricanes are 68-187 all-time against AP Top 25 opponents, including a 1-1 this season. Miami is 9-51 against top-five teams and 4-21 when playing those teams at home. Six of the nine wins over top-five teams have come under Coach Jim Larrañaga. The Hurricanes have only recorded three wins over a top-three team, two of which have happened in the last two seasons (at #2/2 Duke – 2022, vs. #2/1 Houston – 2023). During Coach Larrañaga’s 13 seasons at Miami, the Hurricanes are 16-20 (15-16 ACC) against blue bloods Duke (8-10) and North Carolina (8-10). Before his arrival, Miami was 4-31 (2-17 ACC, 1-15 away) against the two, including 2-20 in its ACC era. Miami has a win over at least one of them in 10 of Coach L’s 12 years, topping both in 2012-13 (four total), 2016-17, 2021-22 and 2022-23.



Last Game The Hurricanes faced a 60-38 defeat to the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier recorded his 12th double-double of the season with a team-leading 11 points and 13 rebounds. The Cavaliers stifled Miami's offense, holding the Hurricanes to a 28 percent first-half shooting effort. Virginia carried its momentum into the second half, outscoring the Hurricanes 31-21 in the final 20 minutes to stay perfect at home this season.

