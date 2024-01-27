Fourth-year junior Omier came to play after missing the Syracuse game due to injury, pouring in a season-high 33 points for his most points as a Hurricane. The forward also hauled in ten rebounds for his ninth double-double.

Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, Miami recorded its second ACC road win, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 73-61.

The last time the programs met, Miami posted a 78-76 victory in the final game of the 2022-23 regular season to clinch a share of the ACC regular season title. Norchad Omier recorded a double-double in the game (15 points, 13 rebounds), while Wooga Poplar went 6-of-8 from 3-point range for 18 points.d

The series between Miami and Pittsburgh dates back to pre-program rebirth, with the first game happening in 1947. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series, 26-21, and are 15-8 when playing in Coral Gables.

Miami (13-6, 4-4 ACC) defeated Notre Dame 73-61 on the road in its last game.

Notable Miami Statistics

Omier had his best game as a Hurricane on Wednesday, accounting for 45 percent (33 points) of Miami’s point total against Notre Dame. Thirty-three points is a new Miami high for Omier and just two off his career high of 35, set when he played at Arkansas State. Omier added ten rebounds to his stat line for his ninth double-double.

Omier is the first Hurricane to score 30-plus points in a road game since Sheldon McClellan tallied 31 at Charlotte on Nov. 25, 2014. The last Miami player to record 30-plus points in an ACC road game was Jack McClinton (34) at Duke on Feb. 7, 2009.

The Hurricanes are 22-3 (.875) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Forty-six DI men’s players have posted 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds this season, but Omier is one of 11 players to do so on 14 or less field goal attempts.

Only two players, Omier and Lynn Kidd (Virginia Tech), have recorded 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and shot better than 85 percent in a game this season.

Fourth-year junior Pack reached the 300-assist mark in his career at Notre Dame, dishing five dimes to bring his career total to 301.

Pack is one of 39 active Division I players with 1,500-plus points and 300-plus assists. The guard is on pace to break the 100-assist plateau in a season for the first time in his career.

For the 13th time this season, four Hurricanes scored in double-figures (Omier-33, Kyshawn George-11, Pack-10, Bensley Joseph-10).

Miami is 11-2 this season when four or more Hurricanes reach double-digits. Overall, seven Hurricanes have recorded a double-digit outing this season.

Only two Division I teams have four players averaging 14.0 points or more this season, and Miami is one of those two teams. Four Hurricanes sit above 14.0 points per contest through 19 games this year, and two are above 15.0 points. The other school is fellow ACC team, Wake Forest.

Omier is one of two players (Kyle Filipowski) to rank top-five in the ACC in scoring and rebounding.





The Opponent

Notable Pittsburgh Statistics

The Panthers enter Saturday’s contest just behind the Hurricanes in the ACC standings, sitting at 3-5 in conference play and 12-7 overall. Pittsburgh has posted back-to-back road victories over Duke and Georgia Tech heading into Saturday.

The Panthers are 4-1 in road games with wins at West Virginia, Louisville, No. 7 Duke, and Georgia Tech. Pitt is averaging 11.2 threes per game on the road with Guillermo Diaz Graham (.571), Blake Hinson (.500), Jaland Lowe (.438), and Carlton Carrington (.417) each shooting over 40 percent from three in those contests.

Three Panthers (Hinson, Carrington, and Ishmael Leggett) are averaging double-figures this season, paced by Hinson at 17.9 points per game. All three of those players are also tallying five for more rebounds per game. Hinson has scored in double figures in 16 games with eight 20+ point games. He ranks among the ACC leaders in scoring (6th - 17.9 ppg.), three-pointers (1st - 64), and three-point percentage (6th - .416).

Lowe, the reigning ACC Rookie of the Week, is averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 assists per game, going 5-of-12 (.417) from three-point range over the past three contests.

Four-time ACC Rookie of the Week selection Carrington is the only freshman in the country averaging at least 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Pitt and Miami are the top three-point shooting teams in the ACC, with each program averaging 9.3 threes per game.





Miami Athletics and Pittsburgh Athletics Contributed to this report

