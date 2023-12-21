Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier tallied his fourth 20-point game of the season with 23 points, while fourth-year junior Nijel Pack reached double-figures for the seventh time this year with 11 points. Junior guard Matthew Cleveland led Miami on the boards, totaling nine rebounds with 14 points, one rebound shy of his second double-double.

The Hurricanes defeated the La Salle Explorers, 84-77, on Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center to stay perfect at home this season. Four Hurricanes recorded double-digit outings on Saturday, paced by junior guard Wooga Poplar , who totaled a career-high 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

Despite defeating La Salle in its last matchup, Miami dropped out of the rankings this week.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Hurricanes and the Skyhawks as Stonehill (Easton, MA) moves to Division I ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, this will be the second Northeast Conference team Miami faces this season, as the Hurricanes took down LIU just a few weeks ago.

Notable Miami Statistics

Omier is just 41 points away from 1,500 career points. Upon reaching that milestone, Omier will join an elite club as there are currently only two active Division I men’s players with 1,500-plus points and 1,000-plus rebounds – Armando Bacot (UNC) and Baylor Scheierman (Creighton). Omier ranks second among active Division I players in career boards at 1,097.

The Hurricanes are 19-1 (.950) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).

Over the last three games, freshman Kyshawn George and fourth-year junior Pack have been dominant from 3-point range, combining to shoot 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from deep. George is 6-of-9 from deep, while Pack has connected on 5-of-7 threes.

As a team, Miami is shooting 41 percent from distance this season, good for third in the nation and first in the ACC. Four Hurricanes are shooting better than 43 percent from 3-point range: Poplar (.510), Bensley Joseph (.448), George (.435), and Pack (.432).

Junior Poplar continues to impress this season, recording a career-high 25 points against La Salle. The guard has tallied 20-plus points on three occasions this season and currently leads Miami in scoring at 16.8 points per game.

Poplar has been particularly dominant from 3-point range, ranking third in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.510).

Fourth-year junior Pack continues to be the facilitator for Miami’s offense this season, averaging 4.2 assists per game, good for sixth in the ACC. Pack has dished five-plus assists in four games this season, including a career-high nine against NJIT.

Against La Salle, Pack had an outstanding 7.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, recording zero giveaways in the contest. The guard currently sits ninth among league players in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.0 this season.





The Opponent

Notable Stonehill Statistics

The Skyhawks enter Thursday’s contest with a 2-11 overall record and are coming off their second victory of the season, a 71-44 win over Hartford. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Skyhawks.

Stonehill is led in scoring by Jackson Benigni at 12.7 points per game, while Pano Pavlidis leads the Skyhawks on the boards, averaging 4.5 rebounds per contest. As a team, Stonehill is averaging 64.3 points and 31.8 rebounds per game.

Stonehill gained three key players via the transfer portal. Sophomore Tony Felder (Virginia Military Institute), junior Shane O'Dell (Saint Rose), and Pano Pavlidis (Hartford). Despite all three being newcomers, the trio has made an instant impact for the Skyhawks as Pavlidis has started all 13 games while Felder has started all but one and O'Dell has started in all five games he has played in, only missing time due to injury.

Felder currently leads the team in assists while ranking third in scoring and steals per game. Pavlidis is first on the team in field goal percentage and rebounds per game. O'Dell is the team's fourth-best scorer and is second in field goal percentage.

Miami Athletics and Stonehill Athletics Contributed to this report

Talk with Canes Fans about the game on Inside Canes Hoops