Live Game Thread and Preview: Miami Basketball Vs. Virginia Tech
DATE: Tuesday, February 3, 2024
WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center
TIME/TV: NOON EST/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
VIRGINIA TECH: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
LINE: MIAMI -3.5
Miami (14-7, 5-5 ACC) lost to NC State 74-68 in its last game.
Virginia Tech (13-8, 5-5 ACC) lost to Duke 77-67 at home in its last contest.
Series History
The series between Miami and Virginia Tech is relatively recent, beginning in 2001 when both teams were members of the BIG EAST. The Hurricanes hold a 28-20 series advantage and are 13-7 when playing at home.
The Hurricanes won the season's first game against Virginia Tech, posting a 75-71 victory in Blacksburg less than a month ago. However, Hunter Cattoor did not play in that game due to a head injury. Four Hurricanes scored in double-figures in the game, paced by Matthew Cleveland with 21. Tech point guard Sean Pedulla dialed up career highs in points (33) and rebounds (10) against Miami in this season’s first meeting. It was his second career double-double.
The Hurricanes are eying a season sweep of the Hokies on Saturday. Should Miami come out on top, it would be the eighth time in program history that the Hurricanes have swept the Virginia Tech.
Tech will be looking to snap its three-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies make the trek to Coral Gables, Saturday. Tech is 7-13 all-time against Miami in Coral Gables, including last season’s 92-83 high-scoring affair that went the Hurricanes’ way.
The Hokies’ last win in the series came at the Watsco Center on Feb. 26, 2022, 71-70. five of the last seven meetings have all been decided by four points or less. The last eight have been decided by nine points or less.
Last Game
The Hurricanes could not complete the comeback on Tuesday, falling to the NC State Wolfpack, 74-68, at PNC Arena. Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack registered his third 20-point contest of the season, pouring in a team-leading 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
The Hurricanes outrebounded NC State 46-31, and freshman Paul Djobet set a new career high in rebounding with seven boards in the game.
Notable Miami Statistics
Over the last four games, forward Norchad Omier is averaging 23.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 66 percent from the field. Omier currently leads the ACC in double-doubles (11) and is the only ACC player to rank top five in scoring (fourth) and rebounding (second) this season.
Omier ranks second in the ACC in both rebounding (9.8) and field goal percentage (.631). The Hurricanes are 24-3 (.884) when Omier has a double-double since he joined the team (2022-23).
Omier is one of 14 players to total 11 double-doubles this season and ranks 15th in the nation in field goal percentage and 22nd in rebounds per game. He is one of eight Division I players averaging more than 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest this season.
The Hurricanes outrebounded the Wolfpack, 46-31, on Tuesday, marking the 11th time Miami has outrebounded its opponent this season. Five Hurricanes recorded five-plus rebounds in the game, with Bensley Joseph tying his career high (seven) and Djobet setting a new one (seven). When outrebounding its opponent this season, Miami is 11-3.
For the second straight game, freshman Djobet led the Hurricanes in plus/minus, sitting at plus-five in the contest. Djobet played a career-high 23 minutes and set a new career high in rebounding with seven in the game.
Junior Wooga Poplar recorded his second career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds at NC State.
Miami has battled the injury bug of late, as four of Miami's five regular starters have missed games over the last month. Since Dec. 21, Miami has had its regular starting lineup in only four of 11 games. The Hurricanes have missed a starter in seven of their 21 games this season.
Good things happen for the Hurricane when they:
> Record 15 or more assists (8-1)
> Shoot 50% or better from the field (8-0)
> Score 80-plus points (8-1)
> Hold opponent to 69 points or less (8-0)
> Lead at halftime (12-2)
Only two Division I teams have four players averaging 14.0 points or more this season, and Miami is one of those two teams.
Four Hurricanes sit above 14.0 points per contest through 21 games this year (Omier, Cleveland, Pack, Poplar). The other school is the ACC team, Wake Forest.
The Opponent
Notable Virginia Tech Statistics
The Hokies enter Saturday’s contest with a 13-8 overall record (5-5 in ACC play), most recently falling to Duke, 77-67, at home. Prior to the loss, Virginia Tech was on a three-game win streak.
Three Hokies are averaging double-figures this season, paced by Pedulla at 15.5 points per game. Pedulla ranks fifth among ACC players in conference-only scoring. • He averages 17.2 points per game in ACC play. Lynn Kidd leads Virginia Tech in rebounding at 6.4 boards per contest. Kidd also averages 13.9 points per game.
Hunter Cattoor surpassed A.D. Vassallo for the most 3-pointers made in a career in program history against Boise State on Nov. 23. The record came in Cattoor’s hometown of Orlando and was achieved in nine fewer games than Vassallo.
Miami Athletics and Virginia Tech Athletics Contributed to this report
Talk with Canes Fans about the game on Inside Canes Hoops
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook