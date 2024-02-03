DATE: Tuesday, February 3, 2024

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center

TIME/TV: NOON EST/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

VIRGINIA TECH: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

LINE: MIAMI -3.5

Miami (14-7, 5-5 ACC) lost to NC State 74-68 in its last game.

Virginia Tech (13-8, 5-5 ACC) lost to Duke 77-67 at home in its last contest.





Series History

The series between Miami and Virginia Tech is relatively recent, beginning in 2001 when both teams were members of the BIG EAST. The Hurricanes hold a 28-20 series advantage and are 13-7 when playing at home.

The Hurricanes won the season's first game against Virginia Tech, posting a 75-71 victory in Blacksburg less than a month ago. However, Hunter Cattoor did not play in that game due to a head injury. Four Hurricanes scored in double-figures in the game, paced by Matthew Cleveland with 21. Tech point guard Sean Pedulla dialed up career highs in points (33) and rebounds (10) against Miami in this season’s first meeting. It was his second career double-double.

The Hurricanes are eying a season sweep of the Hokies on Saturday. Should Miami come out on top, it would be the eighth time in program history that the Hurricanes have swept the Virginia Tech.

Tech will be looking to snap its three-game losing skid in the Miami series when the Hokies make the trek to Coral Gables, Saturday. Tech is 7-13 all-time against Miami in Coral Gables, including last season’s 92-83 high-scoring affair that went the Hurricanes’ way.

The Hokies’ last win in the series came at the Watsco Center on Feb. 26, 2022, 71-70. five of the last seven meetings have all been decided by four points or less. The last eight have been decided by nine points or less.





Last Game

The Hurricanes could not complete the comeback on Tuesday, falling to the NC State Wolfpack, 74-68, at PNC Arena. Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack registered his third 20-point contest of the season, pouring in a team-leading 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

The Hurricanes outrebounded NC State 46-31, and freshman Paul Djobet set a new career high in rebounding with seven boards in the game.