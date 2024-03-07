Live Game Thread and Preview: Women's Basketball Vs. UNC in ACC Tournament
DATE: Thursday, March 7, 2024
WHERE: Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum
TIME/TV: 1:30 PM EST/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 FM WVUM
MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
NORTH CAROLINA: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
LINE: NORTH CAROLINA -4
Miami (18-11, 8-10 ACC) lost to Georgia Tech 71-66 in OT at home in its last game.
North Carolina (19-11, 11-7 ACC) defeated Duke 63-59 in its last contest.
The Matchup
Miami and North Carolina are meeting for the second time this season. Miami and North Carolina went toe-to-toe against one another Jan. 25 in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels led 22-8 after the first quarter, but Miami rallied to get within a possession before coming up just short.
Shayeann Day-Wilson drained five three-pointers for an 18-point performance, while Jaida Patrick scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards.
Miami outrebounded the Tar Heels by five and drained eight more three-pointers than the Tar Heels.
Last Game
Day-Wilson scored a career-high 27 points in a game that saw 18 lead changes and eight tie scores, but visiting Georgia Tech (16-14, 7-11 ACC) held on in the overtime period as Miami (18-11, 8-10 ACC) dropped the regular season finale, 71-66, Sunday, Mar. 3.
Notable Miami Statistics
Miami enters as the nine-seed, playing its ninth-ever game in the ACC Tournament Second Round. The Hurricanes come into play 5-3 all-time in ACC Tournament Second Round competition.
Last season, they dispatched Boston College by 15 before going up against No. 3 Virginia Tech. UM is 4-2 in the previous six ACC Tournament games. Miami is 1-1 all-time as the ninth seed in the ACC Tournament, with the last time being in March of 2005 when the Canes came in at number nine.
Day-Wilson scored a career-high 27 points Sunday against Georgia Tech. Her performance broke her previous career high of 26, set at Duke during an eight-three-point performance against Troy. Day-Wilson made five three-pointers and ten field goals, which is also good for a season-high. This season, she has made five three-pointers on three occasions. She finished ACC play, scoring double figures in 14 of 18 games.
Lazaria Spearman posted her third double-double of the season, posting a 12-point and 12-rebound performance against Georgia Tech. It was Spearman’s third double-double of the season and first in ACC play. She also had double-doubles against Alabama State and off the bench against Mississippi State.
The Opponent
Notable North Carolina Statistics
North Carolina enters play riding a rivalry game victory against Duke this past weekend. • The Tar Heels are 19-11 overall and 11-7 in league play. UNC closed league play by going 4-6 over the final ten league games.
North Carolina is 2-3 in neutral-site games this season. The Tar Heels defeated Vermont while losing to Kansas State and FGCU in the Gulf Coast Showcase. UNC dropped another neutral-site game against UConn while defeating Oklahoma at the Jumpman Invitational.
Deja Kelly, Alyssa Ustby, and Lexi Donarski are the three Tar Heels averaging double-digit points. Kelly paces the way with 16.8 points per game while doing a bit of everything with 3.8 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per contest.
UNC outscores its foes by just under eight points per game.
