DATE: Thursday, March 7, 2024

WHERE: Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

TIME/TV: 1:30 PM EST/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 FM WVUM

LINE: NORTH CAROLINA -4

Miami (18-11, 8-10 ACC) lost to Georgia Tech 71-66 in OT at home in its last game.

North Carolina (19-11, 11-7 ACC) defeated Duke 63-59 in its last contest.





The Matchup

Miami and North Carolina are meeting for the second time this season. Miami and North Carolina went toe-to-toe against one another Jan. 25 in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels led 22-8 after the first quarter, but Miami rallied to get within a possession before coming up just short.

Shayeann Day-Wilson drained five three-pointers for an 18-point performance, while Jaida Patrick scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards.

Miami outrebounded the Tar Heels by five and drained eight more three-pointers than the Tar Heels.





Last Game

Day-Wilson scored a career-high 27 points in a game that saw 18 lead changes and eight tie scores, but visiting Georgia Tech (16-14, 7-11 ACC) held on in the overtime period as Miami (18-11, 8-10 ACC) dropped the regular season finale, 71-66, Sunday, Mar. 3.