DATE: Monday, November 13, 2023

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

Miami (2-0) is looking for its third win of the season.

FIU (0-2) is also looking for its first win of the season.

The Hurricanes and the Panthers will meet for just the 14th time in program history on Monday, with Miami holding the 12-1 advantage over FIU. Eleven of the 13 meetings have come at the Watsco Center. Miami is 10-1 when playing FIU at home.

The Hurricanes have won six straight against the Panthers, with the last lost coming on Dec. 1, 1992, 73-64.

Rankings

The Hurricanes checked in at No. 12 in the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls this week. FIU remains unranked.

Last Game

The Hurricanes moved to 2-0 on the season with an 88-72 victory over the UCF Knights, Friday night at the Watsco Center. As a team, the Hurricanes knocked down ten threes for the second time this week, shooting 47.6 percent (10-of-21) from beyond the arc.

Junior Wooga Poplar led the Hurricanes in scoring for the second straight game, pouring in 23 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Fourth-year forward Norchad Omier recorded his second double-double of the season with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Opponent

The Panthers and Head Coach Jeremy Ballard are looking to bounce back after falling in their first two games of the season, to UCF on the road and in their home opener to Tarleton State.

Arturo Dean and Jonathan Aybar produced solid scoring efforts in the loss to TSU with 14 points each. Jayden Brewer joined them in double-figures with 10 points off the bench, adding four rebounds and three steals.

Miami Athletics and FIU Athletics Contributed to this report

