DATE: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

WHERE: Lexington, Kentucky, Rupp Arena

TIME/TV: 7:30 PM EST/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM

Miami (5-0, 0-0 ACC) is looking to remain undefeated and gain its sixth win of the season. The Hurricanes defeated Kansas State to win the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

Kentucky (5-1, 0-0 SEC) is aiming for its sixth win of the season. The Wildcats defeated Marshall 118-82 Friday, and its only loss of the season was to Kansas 89-84.





Series History

Miami and Kentucky have met just four times before in program history and thrice since the program's rebirth in 1985. Kentucky holds the 3-1 edge in the all-time series (2-1 since rebirth), with Miami’s lone victory coming the last time the Hurricanes played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008.

Miami entered that game as the No. 21/22 team in the nation, while the Wildcats were the unranked home team. The Hurricanes downed Kentucky, 73-67, and were led on offense by Jack McClinton, who poured in a game-best 23 points.

The Hurricanes will meet the Wildcats in the first-ever iteration of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Miami is 44-65 all-time against SEC opponents (in the SEC at the time of the game) and 9-40 when playing on the road. Since the program rebirth (1985-86), the Hurricanes have posted a 14-22 record against SEC teams and a 4-11 mark in away games.

Until this season, Miami competed in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, boasting a 9-6 record and an 8-3 mark under Coach Jim Larranaga.





Rankings

The Hurricanes ascended two spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, marking the 18th straight week that Miami has appeared in the AP Poll, breaking the program record of 17 consecutive weeks set during the 2015-16 season.

The Hurricanes appeared in 18 straight USA TODAY Coaches Polls in 2015-16 due to the final poll at the conclusion of the season.

On Tuesday, the No. 8 Hurricanes will face a ranked opponent for the first time this season in No. 12 Kentucky. Miami is 67-186 against Associated Press ranked teams and 19-82 when playing those teams on the road.

Under Coach L, the Hurricanes sit at 29-61 against ranked opponents with a 9-25 mark in away games. Miami’s last victory over a ranked opponent came in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, an 88-81 defeat of No. 5 Texas on March 26.

This will be just the 39th game in program history that both Miami and its opponent enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25. The Hurricanes are 20-18 overall in AP-ranked matchups and went 6-2 in those games last season. Fourteen of Miami’s 20 wins have come under the direction of Coach Larrañaga.





Last Game

The Hurricanes brought home some hardware after defeating Kansas State, 91-83, to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack led all scorers in the game, pouring in 28 points and knocking down 7-of-12 shots from beyond the arc.

Fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier recorded his second 20-point game of the season with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting and led the Hurricanes on the boards at seven.