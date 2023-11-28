Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball Vs. Kentucky
DATE: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
WHERE: Lexington, Kentucky, Rupp Arena
TIME/TV: 7:30 PM EST/ESPN
LIVE AUDIO: 560 WQAM
Miami (5-0, 0-0 ACC) is looking to remain undefeated and gain its sixth win of the season. The Hurricanes defeated Kansas State to win the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.
Kentucky (5-1, 0-0 SEC) is aiming for its sixth win of the season. The Wildcats defeated Marshall 118-82 Friday, and its only loss of the season was to Kansas 89-84.
Series History
Miami and Kentucky have met just four times before in program history and thrice since the program's rebirth in 1985. Kentucky holds the 3-1 edge in the all-time series (2-1 since rebirth), with Miami’s lone victory coming the last time the Hurricanes played at Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008.
Miami entered that game as the No. 21/22 team in the nation, while the Wildcats were the unranked home team. The Hurricanes downed Kentucky, 73-67, and were led on offense by Jack McClinton, who poured in a game-best 23 points.
The Hurricanes will meet the Wildcats in the first-ever iteration of the ACC/SEC Challenge. Miami is 44-65 all-time against SEC opponents (in the SEC at the time of the game) and 9-40 when playing on the road. Since the program rebirth (1985-86), the Hurricanes have posted a 14-22 record against SEC teams and a 4-11 mark in away games.
Until this season, Miami competed in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, boasting a 9-6 record and an 8-3 mark under Coach Jim Larranaga.
Rankings
The Hurricanes ascended two spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, marking the 18th straight week that Miami has appeared in the AP Poll, breaking the program record of 17 consecutive weeks set during the 2015-16 season.
The Hurricanes appeared in 18 straight USA TODAY Coaches Polls in 2015-16 due to the final poll at the conclusion of the season.
On Tuesday, the No. 8 Hurricanes will face a ranked opponent for the first time this season in No. 12 Kentucky. Miami is 67-186 against Associated Press ranked teams and 19-82 when playing those teams on the road.
Under Coach L, the Hurricanes sit at 29-61 against ranked opponents with a 9-25 mark in away games. Miami’s last victory over a ranked opponent came in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, an 88-81 defeat of No. 5 Texas on March 26.
This will be just the 39th game in program history that both Miami and its opponent enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25. The Hurricanes are 20-18 overall in AP-ranked matchups and went 6-2 in those games last season. Fourteen of Miami’s 20 wins have come under the direction of Coach Larrañaga.
Last Game
The Hurricanes brought home some hardware after defeating Kansas State, 91-83, to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack led all scorers in the game, pouring in 28 points and knocking down 7-of-12 shots from beyond the arc.
Fourth-year junior forward Norchad Omier recorded his second 20-point game of the season with 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting and led the Hurricanes on the boards at seven.
Notable Miami Statistics
Through five games this season, the Hurricanes are shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range, ranking first in the nation. Junior Wooga Poplar currently ranks third in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (.594), while Bensley Joseph (.556), Matthew Cleveland (.500), and Christian Watson (.500) are all shooting better than 50 percent from deep.
Through five games this season, the Hurricanes are averaging 89.0 points per game, good for 12th in the nation in scoring offense.
Two Hurricanes have scored in double-figures in all five games - Cleveland & Poplar.
The Opponent
Kentucky has the seventh youngest team, with an average age of 20.
Kentucky is among the few teams scoring more than the Hurricanes, as they sit fourth in the country in points per game at 94.3. The gap is much smaller when looking at KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, with Kentucky in seventh place (119.1) and Miami in 11th place (117.4).
The Wildcats are averaging 12.3 made 3-pointers through six games; that is the best in the SEC and ranks second nationally. The Wildcats lead the SEC and rank second nationally with a 2.45 assist-to-turnover ratio. Kentucky is dishing out 20.0 assists per game, the eighth-best in the nation. Four players have 21 or more assists (3.5 per game) thus far.
Kentucky is averaging just 8.2 turnovers per game. That average is the second-lowest in the country. Its 10.8 turnover percentage is the best in the country per KenPom.com.
Six players are averaging double-figure scoring.
Tre Mitchell ranks sixth in the nation with a 7.00 assist-to-turnover ratio to lead four Wildcats among the nation's top 115 performers.
Rob Dillingham has scored in double figures in all six games and currently ranks second on the squad with 16.0 points per game. He sparked a run against No. 1-ranked Kansas with four straight 3-pointers in 90 seconds to lift UK to a first half lead against the Jayhawks. Dillingham ranks fourth in the league with a 3.44 assist-to-turnover ratio and second with 5.2 assists per game. He ranks third in the nation per KenPom.com in offensive rating at 133.3.
Justin Edwards nearly had his first double-double with 16 points and seven rebounds in a come-from-behind win over A&M-Commerce at home. He's averaging 10.0 points and 4.3 boards while shooting 46.8% from the field and 75% from the charity stripe.
Reed Sheppard has provided a steady presence on both ends of the floor. He scored 25 points, highlighted by 7 of 8 from 3-point range in the win over Stonehill. He's averaging 10.8 points per game and connecting on 66.7% from 3-point range while leading UK in steals (19). Per KenPom.com, he ranks first in the country in overall plus/minus with him on the court. He's also fourth in steal percentage and third in 3-point percentage.
D.J. Wagner has a 2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio and did not commit one against No. 1 Kansas in 25 minutes. Wagner had a breakthrough game with a 22-point, 6-assist effort in the overtime win over Saint Joseph's. He followed that performance up with 28 points and five assists against Marshall. He's averaging 14.5 points per game and adding 3.7 assists per game.
Jordan Burks is this team's energy guy off the bench. He averages 3.7 rebounds per game in just over 12 minutes of action. Burks had the best plus-minus against Kansas at plus-19.
