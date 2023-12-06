DATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 96.5 FM

LINE: MIA -29.5

Miami (6-1, 1-0 ACC) wants to continue its strong start after defeating Notre Dame 62-49 last time on the court.

Long Island (1-6, 0-0 Northeast) lost to FIU 74-59 last time out.





Series History

This will be just the second meeting between the two programs, as Miami and LIU met once before on Dec. 16, 1988. The Hurricanes recorded a dominant 102-66 victory at home over the Sharks.





Rankings

The Hurricanes maintained a top-15 ranking after going 1-1 last week, checking in at No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Miami has now appeared in the polls for 19th straight weeks, breaking the program record for consecutive appearances in the Coaches Poll (18 straight USA TODAY Coaches Polls in 2015-16).





Last Game

The Hurricanes won their ACC opener on Saturday, moving to 9-11 all-time in conference openers since joining the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season.

Miami is 6-6 when playing ACC openers at home and 7-6 under Jim Larranaga in the first ACC game of the season.

This season, Miami preserved its perfect record at home, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 62-49, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

Eight of nine Hurricanes who saw action in the game recorded a bucket, and three scored in double figures. Miami was led in scoring by Matthew Cleveland, who totaled 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

The Miami defense held Notre Dame to just 49 points on Saturday, the fewest by a Hurricane opponent this season.

Notre Dame shot just 28 percent from the field and 18 percent from 3-point range, marking the first time this year that Miami's opponent has shot less than 30 percent from both.