Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball Vs. Long Island
DATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center
TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX
LIVE AUDIO: 96.5 FM
MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
LONG ISLAND: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
LINE: MIA -29.5
Miami (6-1, 1-0 ACC) wants to continue its strong start after defeating Notre Dame 62-49 last time on the court.
Long Island (1-6, 0-0 Northeast) lost to FIU 74-59 last time out.
Series History
This will be just the second meeting between the two programs, as Miami and LIU met once before on Dec. 16, 1988. The Hurricanes recorded a dominant 102-66 victory at home over the Sharks.
Rankings
The Hurricanes maintained a top-15 ranking after going 1-1 last week, checking in at No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Miami has now appeared in the polls for 19th straight weeks, breaking the program record for consecutive appearances in the Coaches Poll (18 straight USA TODAY Coaches Polls in 2015-16).
Last Game
The Hurricanes won their ACC opener on Saturday, moving to 9-11 all-time in conference openers since joining the ACC ahead of the 2004-05 season.
Miami is 6-6 when playing ACC openers at home and 7-6 under Jim Larranaga in the first ACC game of the season.
This season, Miami preserved its perfect record at home, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 62-49, Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.
Eight of nine Hurricanes who saw action in the game recorded a bucket, and three scored in double figures. Miami was led in scoring by Matthew Cleveland, who totaled 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists.
The Miami defense held Notre Dame to just 49 points on Saturday, the fewest by a Hurricane opponent this season.
Notre Dame shot just 28 percent from the field and 18 percent from 3-point range, marking the first time this year that Miami's opponent has shot less than 30 percent from both.
Notable Miami Statistics
With 13 points and 13 rebounds against Notre Dame, Norchad Omier recorded his third double-double of the season and the 54th of his career. The forward currently leads the Hurricanes in rebounding (9.3) and ranks second in scoring (16.0). Omier ranks second in the conference in rebounds per game, double-doubles, and eighth in steals per game (1.7).
Miami is the only school in the ACC whose entire starting five averages nine points per game or better this season.
When including reserve players, the Hurricanes become one of three schools with five players averaging nine points per game this season, joined by Duke and Louisville.
Miami is one of six D-I teams with multiple players averaging at least 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 50+ percent from the field (Omier, Wooga Poplar). The others are Kansas, Little Rock, Massachusetts, TCU, and Tulane.
Omier has tallied five 3-pointers this season (5-of-13), tying his total from 2022-23 (5-of-16).
Miami currently sits 14th in the nation (first in the ACC) in effective field goal percentage (.584).
Cleveland sits 28th in the nation (second in ACC) in field goal percentage at 63.9. Per Stats Perform, Matthew Cleveland is the second Miami (FL) player in the last 25 years to shoot 65 percent from the field and 65 percent from three-point range over a four-game span (minimum 25 FGA and 5 3PA). The other was Davon Reed in 2014-15.
Cleveland has scored in double-figures in six of seven games this season and ranks third on the team in scoring (14.7) and rebounding (4.4).
Poplar has been dominant on offense this season, leading the Hurricanes in scoring (16.9) and 3-point field goal percentage (.526).
Poplar currently ranks second in the ACC in 3-point percentage and 10th in field goal percentage (.513)
The Opponent
Notable Long Island Statistics
In Head Coach Rod Strickland’s second season at the helm, he added nine new Sharks to the team (six freshmen, three transfers.) Freshmen Eric Acker, Greg Kenney, Tre’shawn Sheppard, and Jason Steele are all locally grown New York products, while Nikola Djapa (Serbia) and Gezim Bajrami (Finland) join from overseas.
The three transfers bring some much-needed experience to this young squad, who only had one upperclassman (Andre Washington) before this class came in. Tana Kopa is a sharpshooter from Division II Spring Hill, while Rod Strickland’s sons Tai and Terell are well-seasoned players who have played over 120 combined games.
A pair of Sharks are scoring in double-figures this season, paced by Acker at 13.9 points per contest. As a team, LIU is averaging 64.4 points per game and shooting 40 percent from the field.
Sophomore R.J. Greene has been a force on the boards for LIU so far this year. The Bronx, N.Y. native leads the Sharks with seven rebounds per game. Greene is also averaging 9.4 points per game, which is third on the team, and has been getting to the free throw line a ton. He leads the team in free throws attempted with 41, 14 more than the next player. On Saturday at FIU, Greene scored 13 points and grabbed seven boards.
Tai Strickland has become a force for LIU over the last few games. After battling injury early in the season, Strickland has become one of the Sharks’ best players. In the NKU Thanksgiving tournament, the elder Strickland averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals. He was also named an NEC Prime Performer for the week. On Saturday at FIU, Strickland scored 11 points while adding five rebounds.
Kopa, the Perth, Australia native, put up three straight games with double digits (15 at Columbia, 12 vs. TAMCC, 14 at NKU.) Kopa averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 31.9% from three.
According to KenPom, the Sharks were the sixth fastest team in the country in 2022-23 based on adjusted tempo.
Miami Athletics and Long Island Athletics Contributed to this report
