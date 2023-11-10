DATE: Saturday, November 10, 2023

WHERE: Coral Gables, FL, Watsco Center

TIME/TV: 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 790 WAXY

MIAMI: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

UCF: Official Website | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

Miami (1-0) enters game number two of the 2023-24 season with one win already under its belt with a 101-60 over NJIT Monday night.

UCF (1-0) is also looking to build momentum as they defeated FIU 85-62 in its season opener.

Miami leads the series 9-3

Last season, when the two teams met, the Hurricanes narrowly escaped with a 66-64 win over the Golden Knights in Orlando.

Five of the 12 games between the programs have been decided by single digits. The last time the two teams met in Coral Gables, UCF came away with a 95-89 victory.

Raising the banner

Prior to tip-off, Miami will raise the program's first Final Four banner (Approximately 6:35 PM Eastern)

The Hurricanes are 142-49 (.742) at the Watsco Center in Jim Larrañaga’s 12 seasons, including 91-29 (.758) over their last 120 outings.

Rankings

The Hurricanes checked in at No. 13 in the preseason AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls. Thirteenth ties the program record, set in 2017-18, for the highest preseason AP Poll nod and is second in the Coaches Poll–12th in the 2017-18 preseason poll.

Last Game

In the win over NJIT, three Hurricanes scored double figures, led by junior guard Wooga Poplar, who scored a career-high 21 points.

The team shot 54.2 percent from the field and totaled 23 assists on 39 made field goals. Fourth-year junior guard Nijel Pack tied his career high in assists with a team-best nine.

The Opponent

Junior guard Jaylin Sellers left a remarkable first impression on Knight Nation, posting 23 points in his UCF debut. He led the team in scoring and was tied for the team lead in rebounds as UCF beat FIU by 23 on opening night.

UCF has now had a player score 23 points in back-to-back season openers, as Taylor Hendricks posted 23 through two overtimes on 11/7/22 against UNC-Asheville. •

Sellers’ 23 points was just one shy of tying his career high, and it was the seventh 20+ point game of his career.

Junior guard Darius Johnson tallied four assists in UCF’s season-opening victory and is now at 199 career assists. He recorded 106 assists last season in 25 games played in the year.

The Knights defense impressed on opening night, generating 24 turnovers and 16 steals. The turnovers are the 14th highest in the nation early on in the campaign and were the most since forcing 24 turnovers at Memphis on 2/16/23.

The 16 steals marked the first time the Knights recorded 16 steals since at Cincinnati on 2/19/20.

UCF’s defense held the Panthers to just four points during the first half's final four minutes and the second half's first four minutes in the opening night victory.

Miami Athletics and UCF Athletics Contributed to this report

Talk with Canes Fans about the game on Inside Canes Hoops