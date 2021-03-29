Phillips wows, Rousseau puts in work, Jordan disappointed at UM Pro Day
The NFL descended on Greentree Practice Field Monday for the Miami Hurricanes' Pro Day. Among the coaches and GM's in attendance: Bill Belichick (New England), Joe Judge (NY Giants), Brian Flores (...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news