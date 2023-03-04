Miami will officially start its 2023 campaign as the first day of spring football practice commences on Saturday, March 4th.

Miami is looking to bounce from a 5-7 season with several new players and coaches.

Namely, new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, running backs coach Tim Harris Jr., inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard will all make their debuts under Mario Cristobal's staff at Miami. Jason Taylor will go into his second year under Cristobal but will make his debut as the defensive ends coach.

There will be several new players on Greentree Practice field as well. Nearly the entire 2023 class will make its debut in practice and transfers Davonte Brown, Javion Cohen, Thomas Gore, Matt Lee, Francisco Mauigoa, Terry Roberts, and others were brought in to help bolster overall team depth and production.

Visit our premium message board Canes Talk for an inside look at what is happening on Greentree Saturday.