DATE: Saturday, February 17, 2024

WHERE: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, FL

TIME/TV: 2:00 PM EST and 7:00 PM EST/ACCNX

LIVE AUDIO: 90.5 WVUM

Miami opened its 2024 season Friday night with an 8-7 walk-off win over New Jersey Institute and Technology.

The Miami Hurricanes opened their 80th season in program history and first under the direction of head coach J.D. Arteaga.

Arteaga, the program's all-time wins leader as a pitcher, played at Miami from 1994-97 before serving as an assistant for 21 years.

The Hurricanes are 17-3 on Opening Day since joining the ACC and boast an impressive 29-6 Opening Day ledger since 1990.

Miami will start its season at Mark Light Field for the 26th time in the last 27 years. UM began its 2021 campaign at Florida.

Prior to Friday, the unranked Canes and Highlanders met for the first time since 2008 when Miami beat NJIT 13-1 in the lone all-time meeting.

The Hurricanes ended its 2023 season with a 10-6 loss to Texas in the NCAA Regionals. Miami was eliminated from postseason contention at home for the second consecutive year in the first round.

Miami enters the season unranked in the major baseball polls.

The ACC has a total of six teams ranked in the Preseason D-1 Baseball poll in including Wake Forest, which is ranked as the number one team. Clemson (ranked 10th) is the other team in the top ten.

Duke (12th), NC State (13th), Virginia (14th), and North Carolina (15th) are the remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25. Florida (2nd), Virginia, North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the current ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Names to Know

Junior right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl earns his second straight Opening Day start opposite NJIT southpaw Aidan Kidd. Sophomore left-hander Rafe Schlesinger will start game two, and junior Herrick Hernandez will start game three for the Hurricanes.

Ziehl, who was tabbed to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, posted an 8-4 record with a 4.30 ERA a year ago.

Blake Cyr leads all returning hitters in 11 offensive categories, including average (.305), homers (17), RBI (63) and OPS (1.047).

A 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was tabbed to the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award watch list.

The Hurricanes have 18 newcomers on their 2024 roster, joining the 17 returning letter winners from a season ago. Freshmen hitters Daniel Cuvet, Antonio Jimenez, Jake Kulikowski, and pitchers Nick Robert and Jordan Vargas figure to play key roles early.

JUCO transfer Herick Hernandez and Lucas Costello, Drew Dwyer, and JD Urso are expected to contribute from the start of the season.

Head coach Arteaga also overhauled his coaching staff, bringing in Laz Gutierrez, Darren Fenster, and Rob Cooper.

Gutierrez returns to his alma mater after spending the past four years as the head coach at Nova Southeastern. Before coming home to South Florida in 2019, Gutierrez worked 13 years with the Boston Red Sox organization, helping the Red Sox win three World Series Championships (2017, 2013, 2018).

Fenster came to the U after 12 years with the Red Sox. Fenster groomed the next crop of major-league stars during his time with the organization, helping the franchise win two World Series rings in 2013 and 2018.

A Double Cane, Cooper rejoins the program after working the past 19 seasons as the head coach at Penn State and Wright State. Cooper's resume is also filled with international experience, as he has been selected for four coaching stints with USA Baseball in 2000, 2007, 2009, and 2013.





Potential Returners to Starting Lineup

Senior catcher Carlos Perez, sophomore infielder Jason Torres, redshirt sophomore outfielder Lorenzo Carrier, junior outfielder Edgardo Villegas, and junior infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. are the returning Canes that should see plenty of playing time this season.

Perez hit 13 home runs last season, good for fourth on the team. In 16 at-bats, Torres led the team in batting average (.472) last year, and Carrier, in 75 at-bats, hit 20 RBIs, good for ninth on the team.

Villegas, who started in nearly every game last season (57 out of 63), was sixth in on-base percentage (.419), and Gonzalez Jr. fielded a perfect fielding percentage last season.





The Opponent

Several Highlanders, led by veterans Albert Choi and Luke Longo, received recognition before the season. Choi was named the Preseason America East Player of the Year by D1Baseball.com, while Longo was named one of the Top 50 catchers in the nation by the same publication. Choi was also named the top pro prospect in the conference by D1Baseball.com.

In Perfect Games Preseason America East Preview, it named Choi, Longo, Kidd, Ray Ortiz, and Ty Sallie Preseason All-Conference and Cade Ladenhoff, the league's Preseason Rookie of the Year.

NJIT will field one of the older teams in the country this season, with seven graduate students on its roster, including Joe Georgini, who is in his sixth year with the program. Choi, Longo, and Kevin Putstky are each in their fifth year of the program and were key pieces of the 2021 NCAA Regional team.





Starting Pitchers

Game 2

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger will make his 44th appearance in a Miami uniform, but his first start is Saturday afternoon against NJIT. In 24 appearances last season as a reliever, Schlesinger had 29.1 innings, producing a 3.38 ERA and allowing 18 runs on 31 hits. He struck out 42 and walked 27 in 2023.

NJIT: RHP Joe Georgini makes his 54th appearance and 19th start for the Highlanders. Last season, the graduate student posted a 5.85 ERA over 67.2 innings pitched. Georgini allowed 50 runs on 83 hits, striking out 30 and walking 17.





Game 3

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez will make his first start as a Miami Hurricane Saturday evening. The junior transfer from Miami-Dade College made 14 starts as a sophomore, posting an 8-3 mark with a 2.86 ERA. He struck out 90 over 78.2 innings.

NJIT: RHP Brandon Peterson will make his 14th appearance in a NJIT uniform. The sophomore started two games last season, posting a 5.25 ERA. In 24 innings pitched, Peterson allowed 15 runs on 25 hits, striking out 19 and walking 22.





Miami Athletics Athletics and NJIT Athletics contributed to this report

