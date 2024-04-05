The Miami Hurricanes (15-13, 6-6 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Duke Blue Devils (21-8, 6-6 ACC), 49-14. The Canes have won 10 of their last 12 games against the Blue Devils.

Since 2019, the Hurricanes have posted the best conference record in the ACC, tallying an 85-55 (.607) record.

Prior to last weekend, UM had won 15 straight home ACC series, becoming the first team to do so in 12 years.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has eight teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (2nd), Duke (9th), and North Carolina (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia Tech (11th), Florida State (13th), Virginia (15th), NC State (19th), and Wake Forest (21st).

Duke, Florida State, and Virginia Tech are the remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

Through its first 27 games, Miami has notched 11 comefrom-behind victories, including four walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then-No. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit vs. then. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

Miami has posted a 6-2 record in one-run games, including a 3-1 mark in conference contests.





Sophomore first baseman Jason Torres is tied for 10th in hits (48) and ranks 13th in batting average (.440) nationally.

Among Division I freshmen, Daniel Cuvet is tied for second in home runs (9) and third in slugging (.745) and OPS (1.230)





Miami lost more than half its starting position players from a year ago, so Torres has taken the next step to fill the void.

As of April 1, Torres is tied for 10th in hits (48) and 13th in average (.440) nationally. In the ACC, the 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder ranks second in average and third in hits.

The Hialeah, Fla., native has reached base safely in all but one game this season

In 145 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .448/.487/.759 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.





Freshman Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of April 1, Cuvet is second in hits (42), tied for second in home runs (9), third in slugging (.745) and OPS (1.230), sixth in average (.396) and runs (30), and seventh in RBI (31), among all Division I freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling eight multi-RBI performances and a co-team-leading 14 multi-hit efforts.





Sophomore Blake Cyr has picked up where he left off after bursting onto the college baseball scene in his debut campaign last year.

A 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week on March 11.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The Windermere, Fla., native homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap Miami's largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.

Cyr also scored eight runs, drew four walks, and reached base safely 13 times, notching three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts.

Last season, he was among five rookies nationally with 17 homers and 63 RBI.

Cyr is one of only four Miami freshmen to hit at least 17 home runs, along with Ryan Braun (17), Phil Lane (17), and Pat Burrell (23).

In Miami's 14-6 win over then-No. 6 Florida on March 4, 2023, Cyr finished one RBI shy of the Hurricanes' freshman single-game record set by Randy Guerra (8) in 1976.

Stats are as of April 1, 2024





The Opponent

Duke continues to pounce on opponents as they did throughout the season in 2023. The Blue Devils have recorded 167 of their 263 runs this season from the fourth to eighth innings. That number accounts for 63.5% of the Blue Devils' run production.

The Blue Devils secured their second top-10 series victory this past weekend at Jack Coombs Field, gutting out a 7-4 come-from-behind victory on Saturday against No. 9 Virginia. Duke took game one of the series, 9-4. Duke dropped game two of the weekend, before rallying in the bottom of the seventh to score five runs and claim the series over the Cavaliers.

Graduate Chad Knight's pinch-hit, two-RBI single gave the Blue Devils the lead at 4-3 before tacking on three more runs in the frame to solidify the win.

Ben Miller and Jonathan Santucci became just the second and third Blue Devils to represent Duke on the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, since Marcus Stroman was tabbed in 2012.

Duke is also one of seven programs nationwide to place multiple players on the list, joining Florida State, Texas A&M, East Carolina, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Freshman AJ Gracia continues to chase greatness for Duke in his first season. He began the year with a 22-game reached base streak and added his eighth home run of the season on Tuesday against Liberty. Gracia now sits four home runs shy of breaking Andrew Fisher's freshman home run record of 11.

The Monroe, N.J., native has started all 29 games, producing a slash line of .350/.641/.481. He leads the team in walks with 23. Gracia has also posted 37 RBI this season through 29 games and is now chasing Joey Loperfido's record of 43 RBI by a freshman at Duke.

Zac Morris leads the team with 17 two-out RBI this season, as the Blue Devils have tallied 62 as a collective unit. The 62 runs account for 23.5% of Duke's scoring this season.









Starting Pitchers

(Game 1 | Friday | 6 PM)

Miami: RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2) (4.50 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season. The junior has pitched 46 innings, allowing 26 runs on 45 hits, striking out 48, and walking 11.

Duke: LHP Jonathan Santucci (1-0) (3.55 ERA) makes his eighth appearance of the season. The junior has pitched 35 innings, allowing 12 runs on 20 hits, striking out 57 and walking 24.





(Game 2 | Saturday | 3 PM)

Miami: LHP Rafe Schlesinger (2-2) (4.14 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season. The junior has pitched 41.1 innings, allowing 21 runs on 47 hits, striking out 44 and walking 12.

Duke: LHP Kyle Johnson (4-0) (5.09 ERA) will make his eighth appearance of the season. The sophomore has pitched 18 innings, allowing three runs on 12 hits, striking out 16 and walking four.





(Game 3 | Sunday | 1 PM)

Miami: LHP Herick Hernandez (2-2) (5.70 ERA) will make his eighth start of the season. The junior has pitched 35.1 innings, allowing 31 runs on 40 hits, striking out 50 and walking 15.

Duke: TBA.





Statistics reflect up to April 4, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and Duke Athletics contributed to this report

