FAU defeated FIU 24-2 in its last game to win series 2-1.

Miami nearly completed the sweep of No. 13 Virginia in its last outing.

The Miami Hurricanes (9-6, 2-1 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Florida Atlantic Owls (8-6, 0-0 AAC), 70-22, including a 7-3 advantage in their last ten meetings since 2021.

This is the first of four mid-week games against FAU (two home, two away). The game with FAU Tuesday is Miami's first road game of the season.

Last year, UM went 10-3 in midweek tilts. The Canes are coming off a 7-6 win over Stonehill in their most recent midweek





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has six teams ranked in the poll, including Duke (6th), Wake Forest (7th), and Clemson (ranked 10th) in the top ten. The Demon Deacons were previously the top-ranked team until it lost a three-game series to Duke 2-1 last weekend.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are NC State (13th), North Carolina (15th), and Virginia (17th).

North Carolina, Clemson, and Duke are the remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

As of March 11, the Hurricanes are sixth nationally with 34 homers, trailing only Notre Dame (36), Coastal Carolina (36), Duke (39), Tennessee (44) and Georgia (39). Miami has circled the bases in 14 of its 15 games.

Miami is on pace for 122 home runs during the regular season, which would tie for the second-most in program history. Ten different Hurricanes have left the yard, with freshman Daniel Cuvet blasing a team-leading eight round-trippers.

Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of March 11, Cuvet has the eighth-highest slugging percentage (.951) and the 10th-best OPS (1.492) in the country. His eight home runs are tied for the 11th most nationally.

Among all Division, I freshmen, Cuvet ranks first in hits (28) and OPS, second in home runs (8), RBI (25), and slugging, third in runs scored (22), and fourth in average (.459) and on-base percentage (.542).

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound third baseman has started his career on a 15-game on-base streak, totaling a team-leading seven multi-RBI performances and eight multi-hit efforts. • Perfect Game tabbed Cuvet as the 17th-best freshman in the country before the season.

As of March 11, sophomore Jason Torres is tied for fourth in hits (27) and home runs (7), seventh in slugging percentage (.825), ninth in OPS (1.311), tied for ninth in average (.429) and tied for 10th in RBI (21), among all ACC hitters.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound infielder has reached base safely in all 15 games. • In 99 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .444/.491/.838 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

According to D1Baseball, the Hialeah, Fla., native was ranked the 38th-best first baseman in the country.

UM has six come-from-behind victories, five wins when trailing after the sixth, and a walk-off win on Opening Day against NJIT.

The Hurricanes have tallied five victories trailing after six innings, matching their entire win total in those situations from last year.

Miami overcame a nine-run deficit vs. then-No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a 10-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth, highlighted by a game-winning grand slam from Blake Cyr.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.





The Opponent

The Owls scored in seven of eight innings on Sunday, racking up 18 hits and six home runs in a 24-2 defeat of FIU. It was the second consecutive Sunday that the bats came alive to score 20+ runs after a 20-7 win over Stonehill last week.

An 11-run third inning was the turning point, featuring grand slams by Jalen DeBose and John Schroeder. Tyler Murphy was nearly perfect for five innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a career-high eight.

Schroeder and Murphy were named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll on Monday. The former homered in all three games against FIU, including grand slams on Saturday and Sunday. He leads the Owls with 17 RBI on the season. Murphy's 1.93 ERA is also team-leading. He's second in strikeouts with 17. The sophomore has settled in as part of a strong starting rotation for the Owls.

C.J. Williams (3-0, 3.57 ERA) and Trey Beard (1-1, 4.60) have also been vital pieces in the rotation through the season's first month. Carter Brady homered twice on Sunday as part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate. He has four round-trippers on the season to lead the Owls.





Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Ashton Crowther (0-1) (6.23 ERA) is set to make his first career start. The redshirt freshman makes his fourth appearance of the season, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits, striking out four, and walking four.





Virginia: LHP Zach Abbey (0-0) (3.38 ERA), a junior, makes his fifth appearance of the season, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six, and walking two.





Statistics reflect up to March 11, 2024

Miami Athletics Athletics and FAU Athletics contributed to this report

