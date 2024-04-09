The Miami Hurricanes (15-16, 6-9 ACC) lead the all-time series over the Florida Atlantic Owls (18-11, 5-4 AAC), 70-24. The Hurricanes have won six of its last eleven games against the Owls.

This is the third of four mid-week games against FAU (two home, two away). On April 2nd, FAU topped Miami, 3-0. The home team won the last seven games between the two schools. The Owls will be looking for their first win in Coral Gables since 2021.

Last year, UM went 10-3 in midweek tilts.





Poll News

Miami remains outside this week's top-25 D-1 Baseball Poll.

The ACC has seven teams ranked in the poll, including Clemson (2nd), Duke (7th), and Florida State (10th) ranked in the top ten.

The remaining conference teams ranked in the top 25 are Virginia (11th), North Carolina (13), Wake Forest (14th), and Virginia Tech (16th).

FSU, and Virginia Tech are the remaining ranked opponents on Miami's 2024 schedule.

Miami has qualified for the College World Series 25 times - the second-most of any program nationwide, trailing only Texas (37). The Hurricanes' four national championships (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001) are tied for fifth-most all-time.





Notable Miami Stats

Through its first 31 games, Miami has notched 11 come-from-behind victories, including four walk-off wins against NJIT on Feb. 16, then-No. 15 North Carolina on March 16, FIU on March 19, and then. 3 Clemson on March 28.

The Hurricanes have tallied eight victories in situations where they are trailing after six innings, more than their entire win total in those situations from last year.

On March 9, Miami overcame a nine-run deficit vs. then No. 13 Virginia, scoring 13 unanswered runs. The come-from-behind win marked the Hurricanes' largest comeback victory since erasing a nine-run deficit against Tampa on May 13, 1992.

The Hurricanes scored six runs in the seventh inning before plating another seven tallies in the eighth.





As of April 8, Jason Torres is tied for second in hits (51) and ranks third in average (.402) in the ACC.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound slugger has reached base safely in all but two games this season. • Torres has produced a team-leading nine multi-RBI efforts and a co-team-best 14 multi-hit performances.

In 163 career at-bats, Torres is slashing .417/.455/.693 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI.





Freshman Daniel Cuvet has quickly made a name for himself in the heart of the Hurricanes' lineup.

As of April 8, Cuvet is tied for third in hits (45), tied for fourth in home runs (9), sits sixth in slugging (.664) and OPS (1.110), ninth in RBI (34), and tied for ninth in runs (31), among all Division I freshmen.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native started his career on a 17-game on-base streak, totaling eight multi-RBI performances and a co-team-leading 14 multi-hit efforts.





Sophomore Blake Cyr has picked up where he left off after bursting onto the college baseball scene in his debut campaign last year.

A 2023 consensus Freshman All-American, Cyr was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week on March 11.

Cyr batted .500 (8-for-16) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a 1.682 OPS across the Hurricanes' 3-1 stretch, highlighted by a series win over then-No. 13 Virginia.

The Windermere, Fla., native homered in three of the four games, including a go-ahead grand slam Saturday to cap off Miami's largest comeback victory since May 13, 1992.





The Opponent

Florida Atlantic baseball travels to Coral Gables for the first time this season on Tuesday, looking to win three straight against Miami to capture the season series. The Owls' last three-game winning streak against their southern rivals came back in 2018 when FAU swept the season series. The two sides will meet again in two weeks in the same place.

The Owls took one of three games against 12th-ranked East Carolina over the weekend. Saturday's middle game was a thriller after a 4-1 defeat on Friday. Spencer Rich's walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth evened the series. ECU held off a late comeback attempt from the Owls to win Sunday's finale 8-6.





Brandon





Starting Pitchers

Miami: LHP Ashton Crowther (0-4) (4.94 ERA) will make his ninth appearance of the season. The redshirt freshman has pitched 23.4 innings, allowing 18 runs on 25 hits, striking out 18, and walking 13.

Against the Owls on April 2, Crowther tossed a careerlong 6 1/3 innings, limiting FAU to two runs. The southpaw struck out five batters, sitting down ten Owls in a row from the fourth frame into the seventh.





Florida Atlantic: RHP Brandon Smith (2-1) (7.27 ERA), a redshirt senior, makes his ninth appearance of the season, pitching 17.1 innings, allowing 14 runs on 17 hits, striking out 15, and walking ten.

Smith will look to recreate the magic after making just the third start of his career last Tuesday against Miami. The graduate senior tossed five shutout innings with three strikeouts and three hits allowed. He did not walk a batter.





Statistics reflect up to April 8, 2024

